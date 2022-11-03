ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayoral candidates intensify campaigns with Election Day less than a week away

The clock is winding down for Congresswoman Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso as Election Day quickly approaches.

"We're down to six more days," said Bass. "We've been everywhere in the community. We've been going since 6 a.m. but it's been wonderful."

Caruso was in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, hoping to whip up support from undecided voters.

"I just keep reminding people like you do — get out and vote," he said. "Your vote is your voice. It's a critical time in the city... Let's all get out and make this city better."

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar, across the county close to 12% of voters have returned their ballots which means that there are still a lot of potential votes looming throughout the region. And as the Los Angeles Times first reported, one of the most vote rich areas of the city is the San Fernando Valley which holds 38% of L.A.'s population.

"We're spending a lot of time in the valley," said Caruso. "I think we're going out there again tomorrow."

Both candidates have crisscrossed dozens of neighborhoods in the final days. Bass, who has called her campaign a grassroots movement, hopes this will convince undecided voters to cast their ballot for her.

"That's exactly why I'm going up and down the city and going to restaurants and community events and fairs and events like this," she said. "To make sure there is no undecided voter I don't come in contact with."

Professor of politics Jack Pitney said Caruso appears to be gaining in the polls in the final weeks but the outcome is far from certain.

"The money, obviously, its part of the equation," said Pitney. "The controversy over the City Council might be helping him. A lot of Angelenos may be thinking we need more of an outsider to clean up the mess. Even though he's not completely an outsider to California political life. The issues of crime and homelessness may also be helping him. Put that together and it's a competitive election."

CBS LA

Mayoral candidates make flurry of appearances with just days left until elections

With just three days left until the General Elections, when Los Angeles voters will decide on the city's newest Mayor, candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso continued their flurry of public appearances. The latest numbers show the race is neck-and-neck, with Caruso making a drastic 15-point jump to match Bass in the polls. Experts believe that means the final vote come Tuesday could be much closer than anticipated. Both could be seen out and about on Saturday, meeting with prospective voters and pushing their message across to the public. Caruso toured through Historic Filipinotown in his tour bus, stopping to chat with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caruso closes 15-point gap with mayoral election just a few days away

The final days of the LA mayor's race will be filled with campaign events across the city as candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass appeal to voters."Now that we're tied every vote counts," Caruso said during a recent campaign event. "The poll that really matters is the poll on Tuesday," said Bass.There is cautious optimism on both sides after the latest poll from UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times showed that Caruso has closed the gap with front-runner Bass. As of Friday, Bass is leading with 45% with Caruso just 4 points behind at 41%."There's a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

More than 500 voting centers open throughout Los Angeles County

More than 500 voting centers opened throughout Los Angeles County on Saturday, providing locals plenty of options to get their ballots in ahead of Tuesday's General Elections. In addition to the 118 voting centers that opened extra early last weekend, 522 centers opened their doors on Saturday, bringing the grand total to 640 for Election Day on Nov. 8. The centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday. On election day Tuesday, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county through Election Day, regardless of their place of residence.Vote-by-mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county -- roughly 5.6 million people. Residents can still drop those ballots in the mail, or place them inside drop boxes around the county. The ballots can also be turned in at any vote center.LA County residents can locate a center nearest them by visiting this website. Orange County residents can find the same information here. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council votes in favor of special election for Nury Martinez's former seat

The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-0 Wednesday for an ordinance that sets a special election on April 4, 2023, for the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez's resignation.The special election is estimated to cost the city up to $7.65 million, according to the City Clerk's Office. A runoff, if necessary, will take place on June 27.Council President Paul Krekorian said the funding would be discussed further in the Budget and Finance Committee. The ordinance will come before the council next week for final consideration.The Sixth District -- which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Orange County sets up pop-up voting centers to improve accessibility

With a walkie-talkie in hand, Jeffrey Kontorovsky mans the pop-up voting center at leisure world in Seal Beach.For years, Kontorovsky ran his own business but as the pandemic restrictions loosened up he felt he wanted to do more. "I wanted to go out there in the world and do something proactive in the community," he said. Kontorovsky's wish was granted when the Orange County Registrar of Voters was looking for seasonal employees. The political science major applied for the position and was instantly hooked. "The essence of democracy is voting," said Kontorovsky's. "I wanted to see how the voting process is." Since the primaries,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at Beverly Hills rally in show of solidarity with Iran

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon to show solidarity with Iran. The protest comes months after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died while in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. Protestors planned the rally outside of the Beverly Hills City Hall at around 1 p.m., an event they called "Woman. Life. Freedom.""The unjust death of 22-year-old Zhina Mahsa Amini, after being violently beaten by the Islamic Republic's morality police, was a flame dropped on fuel that has been building up under 43 years of the oppressive and corrupt rule of the Islamic...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna highlights LASD history of deputy gangs

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has a small lead in the race to be the next Los Angeles County Sheriff over current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, according to a poll by UC Berkley that was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll showed Luna with an eight point lead over Villanueva. With the race going down the home stretch, Luna spotlighted the department's long and troubled history of deputy gangs on Thursday while giving a speech in East Los Angeles. He laid out a plan to get rid of the deputy gangs during his final news conference before Election Day. "Unfortunately, we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Protesters kicked out of LA City Council meeting

The Los Angeles City Council quickly ejected protesters Tuesday after they attempted to again disrupt the council's meeting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign over their involvement in the City Hall racism scandal before the council meets.Council President Paul Krekorian had previously allowed the couple dozen protesters to chant, shout and slap benches while the council members continued with the meeting, wearing earphones to hear. But on Tuesday, Krekorian immediately gave three warnings before asking police in riot gear to clear the protesters from the chamber. Krekorian called out Hamid Khan, an organizer with Stop LAPD Spying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rise in COVID cases in LA County prompting fears of winter surge

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in Los Angeles has risen in recent days, raising concerns among public health officials of an impending winter spike.According to the latest state figures, there were 453 people being treated at hospitals throughout the county for COVID, of which 44 were in intensive-care units. "With recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a COVID surge this fall and winter," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday."As families are about to start their holiday travel and get-togethers, it continues to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council to analyze increase in charter flights at Van Nuys Airport

Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted to take a look at the increasingly popular chartered and private flights out of Van Nuys Airport. Residents have complained about the issue for months, noting that the constant noise, pollution and safety concerns are affecting their day-to-day well-being. "They fly at all hours of the day and night. Any given time in the middle of the night I can wake up and I'll hear a jet taking off," said Suzanne Gutierrez, who lives about a block from the airport.According to data out of Van Nuys, there were nearly 5,600 jet operations in October alone,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Commuters feeling impact of OCTA bus strike; negotiations to resume over weekend

Hundreds of commuters were left without their traditional transportation to and from work or school throughout Orange County on the second day of the Orange County Transportation Authority bus strike. OCTA mechanics first walked off the job on Wednesday, after their representative union, Teamsters Local 952, and OCTA representatives were unable to reach an agreement on contract negotiations. Protestors hit the street as soon as Thursday morning, asking for reform.While the strike continues, those who usually rely on the bus system have been forced to seek alternatives, which have proven to be much more expensive. For the morning staff at La Casa Garcia...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

OCTA buses to resume service on Monday through Tuesday even without a contract

Due to the upcoming election, the buses in Orange County will be in service again. A contract dispute has resulted in the ongoing strike impacting Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) maintenance workers. But the picket lines will be lifted Monday and Tuesday to allow riders to get to the polls to vote.Negotiations between the OCTA and the workers' union will resume Sunday through Monday.
CBS LA

Inside SoCal: Music Is the Remedy (11/6)

With Veteran's Day around the corner, this episode offers a glimpse into the lives of a few Southern California Veterans and how a special music program called "Rock For Vets" gives them space to create, perform, bond, and heal.The non-profit organization Music is the Remedy started this rock club, "Rock For Vets," in Long Beach over a decade ago with the mission of improving the well-being of Veterans through music instruction, education, and mentoring to those willing to commit and apply themselves. But more importantly, "Rock For Vets" offers local Veterans a family - a family that understands without words what...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Compton sees another illegal street takeover and neighbors are fed-up

Illegal street takeovers continue across the Southland with the most recent occurring in Compton.The cars were spinning just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N. Grape Avenue and W. Stockwell Street. The area has experienced several street takeovers.Neighbors expressed frustration, exclaiming that they were fed-up with the constant sideshows. 
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Bus service shuts down after union announces strike against OCTA

The union representing Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance workers has announced the workers went on strike Wednesday. Thursday morning, strikers with signs were up bright and early in Garden Grove, asking for reform as bus operations shut down for the second day in a row. "We have done everything in our power to avoid a strike," Teamsters Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez said. "They have even rejected our proposals that would save them money on members' health care. But when OCTA walked away from the table on Monday, they gave us no other choice."Joel Zlotnik, an OCTA spokesman, replied, "That's untrue. I...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Suspect connected to 2009 murder arrested in Mexico

Authorities arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a double shooting in 2009 in Mexico. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Steven Aguilar-Medina was arrested in October for after he was located by their Los Angeles Fugitive Taks Force in the town of Progreso in the state of Merida, Mexico. With the help of Mexican law enforcement officials, and the FBI's legal attache in Mexico City, he was taken into custody and finally returned to Los Angeles this week. Aguilar-Medina, 29, was identified as a suspect in a murder and attempted murder in 2009, when he allegedly shot at two rival gang members, one of whom died. When officers issued a warrant for his arrested in Jan. 2010, they learned that he had fled from California, and issued a federal arrest warrant. "The government is expected to dismiss the federal warrant charging Aguilar-Medina with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and Aguilar-Medina will await prosecution by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office," the FBI said in a statement. Authorities are still searching for his girlfriend, Evelin Martinez, who is believed to have driven him to the scene of the shootings. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Several power lines go down, malfunction in Pico-Union

Two power lines went down in the Pico-Union area, causing power to go out for several businesses nearby. Department of Water and Power crews along with some from the Los Angeles Fire Department worked to get power back up for those affected parties and clear the area of danger. The power lines went down at the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue near W. Washington Boulevard and Pico Boulevard.It's unclear exactly what forced the poles to go down but it's likely the wind that affected them.At least 25 businesses around the area were impacted by the downed power poles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
