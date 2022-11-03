ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernville, PA

Tulpehocken cruises past Mt. Calvary Christian to district title

By Jared Phillips
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuZX6_0iwmiV2S00

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Top seed Tulpehocken from Berks County faced off against Mt. Calvary for the 1A boys soccer District III title game Wednesday evening, and the Trojans handled business from the start.

Nichloas Paul-Chandia, Eliecer Aguirre and Mason Lillis all had first half goals to give Tulpehocken a 3-0 halftime lead, the Trojans didn’t look back in a 5-0 win over Mt. Calvary Christian for the 1A district title.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Fleetwood rallies for district title over Lancaster Catholic

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Lancaster Catholic’s surprise run to the 2A district championship as a six seed came to an end in the title game at the hands of top seed Fleetwood on Saturday. The Crusaders struck first, with a header goal from Will Scoot off a corner kick, but Fleetwood scored two straight to […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Steel-High rolls to third straight district title

Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — While many volleyball, soccer, and field hockey district champions were crowned all week, there was one District III football champion crowned. Steel-High hosted Fairfield for the 1A district title on Saturday afternoon and the Rollers did exactly that for their third straight district title in a 62-6 win at home. Daquan […]
STEELTON, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin wins district title in OT thriller

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke. Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Wyomissing shuts out Trinity for district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Trinity entered Saturday’s 2A District III girls soccer championship as the top seed and de facto best team, but two seed Wyomissing had something to say about that. The Spartans found the back of the net twice, with Annie McCaffrey scoring in the first half and Dulce Lytle in the second […]
WYOMISSING, PA
abc27 News

Manheim Township outlasts C-D for district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Saturday’s 4A girls soccer District III championship featured the top two seeds in the bracket in Manheim Township squaring off against Central Dauphin and the titanic matchup lived up to the hype. Manheim and C-D battled for nearly 109 minutes, needing two overtimes for one team to finally find the back […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Palmyra Cougars capture district championship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Palmyra field hockey team is once again back at the top of their district. The Cougars defeated Hershey 2-0 in the District lll Class 2A title game at Landis Field on Saturday afternoon. It marks the third district crown for Palmyra in the last four years and their 14th title […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Palmyra, Hershey field advance to district championship

(WHTM) — The District lll Class 2A championship game will feature the top two teams from the bracket as No. 1 Palmyra will square off against No. 2 Hershey in the finals. The Cougars (16-2-2) defeated Mechanicsburg 2-1 on Wednesday night, while Hershey (16-2-1) downed Twin Valley 2-1 in overtime. Both teams have only allowed […]
PALMYRA, PA
abc27 News

Back to back! Hershey soccer wins district title

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey boys soccer team won their second straight District lll Class 3A championship as they defeated Cocalico 4-0 in the title game. The scoring came from all over for Hershey. Jake Moyer, Niklas Budde, Stefan Verbeek and Cole Goodman all registered goals for the Trojans. The win marks the Hershey’s […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Shaw’s two goals secure district title for Camp Hill

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Camp Hill and Harrisburg Christian faced off in the 1A girls soccer district title game Wednesday evening, and it featured a star performance from a freshman. Lions’ forward Sophia Shaw, in her first high school season, netted a first and second half goal to help Camp Hill to a 2-0 win […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin wins first-ever district title

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Dauphin girls soccer team won the first District lll Class 3A championship in their history, defeating Greencastle-Antrim 2-0 on Thursday night in Harrisburg. Senior Katelyn Economopoulos and freshman Hannah Sanson scored in the Falcon’s win. Leading up to the game, Lower Dauphin was 0-3 in district title games and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy