Tulpehocken cruises past Mt. Calvary Christian to district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Top seed Tulpehocken from Berks County faced off against Mt. Calvary for the 1A boys soccer District III title game Wednesday evening, and the Trojans handled business from the start.

Nichloas Paul-Chandia, Eliecer Aguirre and Mason Lillis all had first half goals to give Tulpehocken a 3-0 halftime lead, the Trojans didn’t look back in a 5-0 win over Mt. Calvary Christian for the 1A district title.

