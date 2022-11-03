The center of the college football universe is focused squarely on Athens, Ga., this week as top-ranked Tennessee visits No. 3 Georgia. The defending national champion Bulldogs will look to maintain their stranglehold on the SEC East division by holding off a surging Tennessee team experiencing its best success of the College Football Playoff era. The winner of Saturday's game almost certainly will claim the divisional championship, though both teams' dominance through eight games doesn't preclude the loser from making the CFP.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO