Johns Creek, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention

Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home

ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stockbridge man convicted in love triangle murder

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man received a life sentence plus 65 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Prosecutors said James McCallister was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Steven "Hawk" Nichols. They said McCallister shot and killed Nichols at his home...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Blue Alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is now being offered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn

GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
MIAMI, FL
Sporting News

What channel is Georgia vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 10 college football game

The center of the college football universe is focused squarely on Athens, Ga., this week as top-ranked Tennessee visits No. 3 Georgia. The defending national champion Bulldogs will look to maintain their stranglehold on the SEC East division by holding off a surging Tennessee team experiencing its best success of the College Football Playoff era. The winner of Saturday's game almost certainly will claim the divisional championship, though both teams' dominance through eight games doesn't preclude the loser from making the CFP.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Fundraiser planned for 2 Georgia firefighters battling cancer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Firefighters have a special connection with each other. When one of them is going through a traumatic time, others come to their rescue. Right now, Cherokee County firefighters are surrounding two men who need a little extra support. "There is definitely a bond in the brotherhood...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep

DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
DECATUR, GA

