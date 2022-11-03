Read full article on original website
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention
Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
fox5atlanta.com
Stockbridge man convicted in love triangle murder
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man received a life sentence plus 65 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Prosecutors said James McCallister was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Steven "Hawk" Nichols. They said McCallister shot and killed Nichols at his home...
fox5atlanta.com
Blue Alert issued for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A detention officer was critically injured and another person was killed during a shooting near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff. A massive man hunt has since been launched and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for the suspect, who law enforcement officials consider armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is now being offered.
fox5atlanta.com
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
fox5atlanta.com
FOX 5 I-Team: Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files to receive retirement benefits
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, FOX 5 News has learned. The Georgia Sheriffs' Association tells FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis that Hill is eligible for $170 a month...
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn
GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
fox5atlanta.com
Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 10 college football game
The center of the college football universe is focused squarely on Athens, Ga., this week as top-ranked Tennessee visits No. 3 Georgia. The defending national champion Bulldogs will look to maintain their stranglehold on the SEC East division by holding off a surging Tennessee team experiencing its best success of the College Football Playoff era. The winner of Saturday's game almost certainly will claim the divisional championship, though both teams' dominance through eight games doesn't preclude the loser from making the CFP.
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Fundraiser planned for 2 Georgia firefighters battling cancer
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Firefighters have a special connection with each other. When one of them is going through a traumatic time, others come to their rescue. Right now, Cherokee County firefighters are surrounding two men who need a little extra support. "There is definitely a bond in the brotherhood...
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”
Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, October 27, several elected officials from Georgia, Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta gathered at Digital Ignition to celebrate the official naming of “The Technology Corridor.”
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
A Gwinnett County police officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning in Norcross, officials said, but few other details have been released.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
fox5atlanta.com
I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep
DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
