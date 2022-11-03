Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
El Paso man causes six-vehicle crash in Hartley, County and killed in accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Donald Diebel Jr. of El Paso, Texas was responsible for causing a 6-vehicle crash Friday morning. The six-car pileup happened on the US 54 in Hartley, County located 6 miles Southwest of Dalhart, Texas according to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.
cbs4local.com
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
getnews.info
Noah’s Roofing & Construction Helps People Make Insurance Claims for Roof Repair and Replacement Services in El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX – Noah’s Roofing & Construction is an El Paso, TX, professional roofing company. In a recent public announcement, the team emphasized that they help people make insurance claims and the importance of this service to the people. Storm damage and other harsh conditions can leave...
cbs4local.com
Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
KFOX 14
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Man walking on sidewalk, struck by vehicle in Las Cruces dies; police search for driver
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces died. Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Shane Brown. Brown died Thursday at the University Medical Center in El Paso. The incident happened Sunday on Idaho Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police were called...
KVIA
El Paso police make an arrest in a 1994 triple-murder case
EL PASO, Texas - A man in his late 60s was taken into custody by El Paso Police in connection to a capital murder case from 1994. The bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered at a house in the 1800-block of Garden Gate on August 11, 1994.
El Paso News
Rollover crash reported in Sunland Park area overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover incident happened last night just before midnight according to Sunland Park Fire department. It was a single vehicle incident off Anapra Road by the US/Mexico border wall. The vehicle rolled 2 to 3 times. The two occupants refused transport to the hospital.
EPFD responds to fire near Douglass Elementary School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Dept. responded to a fire near a local elementary school Friday morning in South-Central El Paso. Fire crews were on the scene near Frederick Douglass Elementary School on S. Eucalyptus St. early Friday, putting out a blaze at a nearby abandoned apartment complex. Investigators are still […]
KFOX 14
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
26th Annual San Eli Veterans Day parade remembers sacrifice, service, duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place […]
El Paso fire using daylight saving time as reminder to check smoke detectors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every year, the El Paso Fire Department uses daylight saving time as a reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors and change the batteries. This is to protect El Pasoans from a fire-related incident. According to El paso fire, it is recommended to have a smoke detector as well […]
Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County. Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
KFOX 14
El Paso fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:05 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The left 3 lanes were closed and backup was passed Joe Battle. It...
territorysupply.com
4 Incredible Campervan Rentals in El Paso for Your Next Adventure
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Let adventure lead the way when you hit the road in a campervan. There’s a delicious amount of freedom traveling this way. You get to remain...
cbs4local.com
Trail of blood leads El Paso police to body of 75-year-old grandfather hidden in basement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trail of blood is what led to a gruesome discovery in the basement of a house in south-central El Paso. Rodolfo Murphy Sr. was found stabbed to death at 5622 Webster Avenue Saturday night. Murphy's grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez, was booked into the...
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
VIDEO: El Paso County Judge Gets Into Altercation At Polling Site
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation happened at a polling location in East El Paso. According to a news release, it happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vistal Del Sol Dr. It was during early voting in El Paso.
