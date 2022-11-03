ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
cbs4local.com

Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso police make an arrest in a 1994 triple-murder case

EL PASO, Texas - A man in his late 60s was taken into custody by El Paso Police in connection to a capital murder case from 1994. The bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered at a house in the 1800-block of Garden Gate on August 11, 1994.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Rollover crash reported in Sunland Park area overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover incident happened last night just before midnight according to Sunland Park Fire department. It was a single vehicle incident off Anapra Road by the US/Mexico border wall. The vehicle rolled 2 to 3 times. The two occupants refused transport to the hospital.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

EPFD responds to fire near Douglass Elementary School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Dept. responded to a fire near a local elementary school Friday morning in South-Central El Paso. Fire crews were on the scene near Frederick Douglass Elementary School on S. Eucalyptus St. early Friday, putting out a blaze at a nearby abandoned apartment complex. Investigators are still […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

26th Annual San Eli Veterans Day parade remembers sacrifice, service, duty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.  Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
territorysupply.com

4 Incredible Campervan Rentals in El Paso for Your Next Adventure

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Let adventure lead the way when you hit the road in a campervan. There’s a delicious amount of freedom traveling this way. You get to remain...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy