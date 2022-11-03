Shoppers Use This 'Convenient' Cordless Stick Vacuum Every Day, and It's Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

Read full article on original website
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now
“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top. Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts. Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil Is Like “Heaven in a Bottle”—& It’s Epically Marked Down to $9
Do you ever see someone with super long and luscious hair and ask yourself, “How do they do it?” Well, for some people, they are born with naturally long and soft strands. However, for many people – myself included, to get our hair to the desired length, texture, and look we want, it requires a bit of extra effort, or shall I say TLC. With that said, hair growth products are one of the best ways to start achieving your hair goals whether you’re interested in longer eyelashes, eyebrows, etc. Right now, Viva Naturals Certified Organic Castor Oil is on sale...
Sale Alert! Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Furniture Deals That Go Up to 70% Off — Here's What to Shop
Save on couches, corner tables, bed frames, and more If you're looking for home refreshes that won't break the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer just dropped a huge furniture sale with hundreds of impressive deals. For a limited time, you can score up to 70 percent off (yes, you read that right) everything from couches and bed frames to office chairs and vanity stools. Whether you're in the market for storage pieces in your living room or comfortable seating for your bedroom, there are deals...
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
This article is sponsored by Nordstrom Rack. These items were selected from Nordstrom Rack because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
You shouldn’t use washing machine or dryer during two specific hours to cut energy bills
As the weather continues to cool down, more people will be swapping out their t-shirt for jumpers and fans for heaters. However, with households reliant on their heating systems, they can expect their energy bills to increase. We’ve all heard that you should avoid the higher electricity tariffs by washing...
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale starts Monday, Nov. 7 with new events each week
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is returning for 2022 with three separate savings events starting every Monday in November! Then, on Nov. 28, the Walmart Cyber Monday event takes place. Each...
6 best ways to make your house smell amazing
A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
