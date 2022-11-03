Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
buckhead.com
Apartment tower would replace vacant restaurant near Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station
A 30-story apartment tower is proposed to replace the former Houston’s restaurant on a key corner across from Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station. The 395-unit tower would squeeze on a site under an acre in size at 3321 Lenox Road at the East Paces Ferry Road intersection. The project is proposed by High Street Residential, a subsidiary of the Trammell Crow Company that is involved in such high-profile projects at Science Square at Georgia Tech.
buckhead.com
14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon
It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
buckhead.com
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville
RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
Rreal Tacos is expanding into Chamblee and Sandy Springs
The exciting evolution of the Mexican food dining scene in Atlanta continues to expand as Rreal Tacos refines its unique brand and continues to open new locations in Chamblee and Sandy Springs in the next six months. Owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez have created a restaurant concept that combines a high-energy vibe with authentic Mexican street food.
Alpharetta will decide on the North Point Mall redevelopment plan Monday
ALPHARETTA — A plan to redevelop North Point Mall into a walkable indoor-outdoor destination could gain final approval Monday night. At Monday night’s Alpharetta City Council meeting, council members will decide the fate of Trademark Management’s plans to transform the mall. The plans call for demolishing 470,000...
AccessAtlanta
Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta
All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
WXIA 11 Alive
Iconic Stone Mountain barbershop to close down after 3 decades
The famous barbershop on Redan Road is closing due to the owner pointing in part to the pandemic and the high cost in rent. He gave all the credit to his community.
Oxbo Road Project costs lead to another double payment for property acquisition
Roswell’s Oxbo Road Project could be completed next summer, city officials say....
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
Pop-up Dat Dam Burga to open restaurant in Lawrenceville
The concept offers burgers with names such as Da Brickhouse, Da Jive Turkey and Da Dirty Bird.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
Wrecks prompt Sandy Springs to ask GDOT to reroute truck traffic away from I-285
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul told a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) representative the city is concerned with driver safety after accidents that shut down I-285 in both directions. GDOT’s Marlo Clowers, the Transform I-285 alternative delivery program manager, was at the Sandy Springs City Council work session on Nov. 1 to present an update. […] The post Wrecks prompt Sandy Springs to ask GDOT to reroute truck traffic away from I-285 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecitymenus.com
Shop Trendy: Greenhouse Mercantile’s New Location in Full Swing
The trendy curated retail store Greenhouse Mercantile has officially opened their new location in Senoia! With a Newnan location open for the past six years, the owner, Kenya Brantley, has decided to expand and branch out to more customers. “We are seeing the trend of what is happening and how the area is growing and want to keep up with the growing population,” said Kenya.
Modern, On-the-Market Brookhaven Home Comes Complete With a Rooftop Putting Green
Five-bedroom home a short walk from Brookwood Village was custom built in 2022.
appenmedia.com
Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans
ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”
Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, October 27, several elected officials from Georgia, Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta gathered at Digital Ignition to celebrate the official naming of “The Technology Corridor.”
Gwinnett County looking for input on county’s transportation plan
Gwinnett County officials are asking for public input on updating the county’s transportation plan. A series of three op...
