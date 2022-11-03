The trendy curated retail store Greenhouse Mercantile has officially opened their new location in Senoia! With a Newnan location open for the past six years, the owner, Kenya Brantley, has decided to expand and branch out to more customers. “We are seeing the trend of what is happening and how the area is growing and want to keep up with the growing population,” said Kenya.

SENOIA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO