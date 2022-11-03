ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WINKNEWS.com

Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota

Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
BRADENTON, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Fort Myers to Key West

The road trip from Fort Myers to Key West is for sun worshippers, nature lovers and those looking for vibrant urban life on the Atlantic Coast. Whichever route you choose, incredible natural scenery is on offer as you make your way to the sub-tropical paradise of Key West. The 350-mile...
FORT MYERS, FL
travelmole.com

What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers

Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
FORT MYERS, FL
AccuWeather

How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian

A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Resort, already $100M over original price tag, faces $35M in hurricane damages

Damage to the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Resort from Hurricane Ian will cost Allegiant Travel Co. about $35 million, according to the company’s latest earnings report. In the report, released Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2, Las Vegas-based Allegiant says it lost $56.2 million in income in the third quarter before...
luxury-houses.net

Asking $7,3 Million, This Captivating Single Story Home in Naples Comes with High End Finishes and Innovative Design Details Throughout

62 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida is a captivating and stylish home with an expansive living room, an ultimate outdoor area, an office, a laundry room, and an attached 3-car garage and more. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 62 Ridge Drive, please contact The Resop Team (Phone: 239-231-6164) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications

Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian

Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years, Phelan said.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach

There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

