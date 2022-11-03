Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
usf.edu
Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners fear rebuilding after Ian
Fort Myers Beach residents Chase Hussey and Erica Racz are worried their town will never be the same following the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Before rebuilding their home and businesses, they said the community needs to be restored. Hussey and Racz’s single-story home in the Palm Isles neighborhood —...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Myers to Key West
The road trip from Fort Myers to Key West is for sun worshippers, nature lovers and those looking for vibrant urban life on the Atlantic Coast. Whichever route you choose, incredible natural scenery is on offer as you make your way to the sub-tropical paradise of Key West. The 350-mile...
travelmole.com
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
Candidates for Fort Myers Mayor discuss the future of yacht basin
The race for Fort Myers Mayor looked to be going straight through the yacht basin as we approach the general election on November 8.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach mayor announces plan for RVs, mobile homes and other temporary housing while residents rebuild
businessobserverfl.com
Resort, already $100M over original price tag, faces $35M in hurricane damages
Damage to the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Resort from Hurricane Ian will cost Allegiant Travel Co. about $35 million, according to the company’s latest earnings report. In the report, released Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2, Las Vegas-based Allegiant says it lost $56.2 million in income in the third quarter before...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $7,3 Million, This Captivating Single Story Home in Naples Comes with High End Finishes and Innovative Design Details Throughout
62 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida is a captivating and stylish home with an expansive living room, an ultimate outdoor area, an office, a laundry room, and an attached 3-car garage and more. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 62 Ridge Drive, please contact The Resop Team (Phone: 239-231-6164) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Collier County
An on-site D-SNAP location will open in Collier County at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex this week
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications
Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
WINKNEWS.com
Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian
Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years, Phelan said.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach
There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
Comments / 1