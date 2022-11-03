Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
LG A2 OLED TV crashes to lowest ever price in Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals
If you've been holding back on making the jump to OLED, then this early-bird Black Friday offer saving $730 on this LG A2 series 4K TV might just tip you over the edge to upgrading. Best Buy's early sale launched last week, with the retailer offering Black Friday deals on...
TechRadar
I’m a Sony fan and these are the Black Friday lens deals that are on my radar
November is here, which means the best Black Friday camera deals are now ramping up. But you don't need to limit your attention to cameras - because plenty of lenses will also see some big discounts over the next few weeks. Photography isn’t a cheap hobby or career at the...
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
TechRadar
Which GoPro should you buy during Black Friday?
If you’re in the market for a discounted action camera, there’s a good chance you’re wondering which GoPro to buy during Black Friday deals season. And that’s a very fair question because, judging by previous Black Friday sales, the best deals won’t be limited to the latest GoPro models.
TechRadar
Before you buy a Black Friday smartphone, go fold one in half
Why is nobody buying folding phones? The latest innovation in smartphones only makes up 1% of the market, according to Korean electronics industry site The Elec, reporting on Samsung. Compared to flagship phones like the Galaxy S22, or best-selling bargain phones like the Galaxy A13, folding phones are a blip on the market’s radar. That makes no sense, considering how cool they are.
TechRadar
Lower price, lower temperature? Sony Xperia 5 IV review
Sony's Xperia 5-series has long been a fan-favorite, cramming some of the best bits from the larger Xperia 1-series into a more compact body – and the Xperia 5 IV gets a lot very right. Its battery lasts for ages, its screen is glorious, and its cameras are beautifully tuned for pros who want to tinker. There's still a heat issue when taking photos and shooting video, and the phone doesn't have the latest in 2022 power of the Xperia 1 IV's periscope zoom. Its auto mode also misses the mark in the dark – so won't be for casual point and shooters. Still, it's a mighty, compact option that's a great buy for a certain kind of user.
TechRadar
The mysterious LG CS OLED TV explained, and why it's a Black Friday bargain
Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, LG's C2 OLED TV range will likely top many tech reviewer’s lists of the best TVs of 2022. However, if you’ve had one sitting in your shopping cart while patiently waiting to see the Black Friday deals available come along, it may be time to pause for further thought.
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
TechRadar
Resident Evil Village on MacBook proves that Apple is the future of PC gaming
Mac-based gaming has seemingly been plagued by misfortune for decades. It's as if it's locked in a self-defeatist cycle of developers not wanting to work on the platform due to a lack of audience and toolkits, and Apple not reaching out to developers due to a perceived lack of interest from them.
TechRadar
Aussie PS5 stock alert: Amazon selling God of War Ragnarök console bundle
Arguably the most anticipated game of the year, God of War: Ragnarök is finally set to hit the shelves – and is already earning rave reviews. As our own Vic Hood wrote in her review, “the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War takes the threads from its predecessor and weaves them into a layered tapestry of emotive storytelling and brutality befitting the next chapter of Kratos and Atreus’ journey.”
TechRadar
Get a great deal on this Shark Stratos vacuum ahead of Black Friday
We're still a couple of weeks out from the Black Friday deals bonanza, but plenty of deals are already up for grabs ahead of Black Friday proper – and if you're after an early Black Friday vacuum cleaner deal (opens in new tab) right now, then you're in luck.
TechRadar
Buying a new TV for Black Friday? Make sure you have the right HDMI cables
OK, I admit it: I’m an idiot. Over the years my house has become infested with HDMI cables. Seriously, it looks like there’s been an explosion in an HDMI cable factory here. So, after amassing thousands (slight exaggeration) of HDMI cables, I thought I’d never have to buy one again. Oh, dear reader, how wrong I was.
TechRadar
I tested Sony’s X90K and it’s a great 4K TV for PS5, but no match for mini-LED
Sony’s X90K series TVs are the company’s mid-range 4K LCD models for 2022, slotting in between the high-end X95K and more entry-level X85K and X80K series sets. A big difference between the X95K and X90K models is Sony’s use of a mini-LED backlight on the former, with the X90K instead using a regular LED backlight with full array local dimming – an advanced feature not found on the X85K and X80K TVs.
TechRadar
Outdated Android and iOS phones could put US government workers at risk of attack
Many individuals working across US government agencies and organizations are using smartphones with outdated operating systems, putting both them and the organizations they work for at major risk of identity theft (opens in new tab), data leaks, and other forms of cybercrime. A report from cybersecurity experts Lookout analyzing some...
TechRadar
A key Samsung Galaxy S23 spec may have just been confirmed
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors continue to come in at a rapid pace, and the latest chatter that we're hearing is that the flagship phone series is going to go all-in with Snapdragon chipsets in all (or at least most) of the markets that it will be sold in.
TechRadar
Garmin's top running watch just got beaten by Coros Apex 2
The Coros Apex 2 and Coros Apex 2 Pro have landed, boasting specs to rival some of the top trail-running watches around right now. Coros has always been something of an underdog compared to giants of the category, such as Garmin, and although we haven’t yet had the opportunity to review the watches in full, it’s likely at least one of them will end up on our best running watch list if their specs sheets are anything to go by.
TechRadar
Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deals 2022: early sales and what we expect
It's November, which means Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals are just around the corner. After the hustle and bustle of the main event, though, what can we expect from the second round of sales - and how can you make the most of them? While these premium stylers tend to leave the shelves quickly once discounted, we're confident there will still be some savings up for grabs by the time November 28 rolls around. That's why we're getting you prepped for all this year's Cyber Monday offers - if you miss out on round one you can still find excellent value for money once the weekend is done.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro to a record-low price
This holiday season is the best time to get a well-priced laptop, especially some of the more expensive brands, thanks to retailers slashing their prices for the upcoming Black Friday deals event. And if you want some significant savings, then one of the best laptop deals out there is for the recent Samsung Galaxy Book.
TechRadar
Musk orders Twitter to slash cloud and other tech infrastructure costs
Twitter employees have been tasked with finding $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by new CEO and owner Elon Musk. An internal Slack message originally reported by Reuters (opens in new tab) saw workers at the social network told to save between $1.5 million and $3 million per day from cost-cutting in areas such as servers and cloud hosting services, as part of a basket of measures called the "Deep Cuts Plan."
TechRadar
World Cup TV deals 2022: today's best sales on sporty screens
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us, and that means it's time to start looking for World Cup TV deals – so you have a screen capable of showing off the action in all the soccer games to come. This year's World Cup is hosted in Qatar and...
Comments / 0