Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
Murray, Young lead Hawks past Pelicans 124-121 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Trae Young added 34 points and 10 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121 in overtime on Saturday night. Clint Capela added 21 points and 19 rebounds for Atlanta, which improved to...
