China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Washington Examiner
‘Big one is coming': Chilling warning about US military's lack of preparedness from top official
As war rages in Ukraine and China continues to develop its nuclear capabilities, some military officials are warning the United States is unprepared to be dragged into warfare. The warnings come after it was reported in October that America's military had become weaker over the last several years and is...
World
New Biden policy leaves thousands of Venezuelan migrants stranded
Francis Rivero sold all of her belongings in September before making the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But two weeks into her overland trip, the Biden administration announced a plan that will automatically reject all Venezuelans seeking asylum at the US border with Mexico if they enter the country without authorization — and will only benefit a fraction of asylum-seekers.
Washington Examiner
Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism
When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.
World in crisis a grim backdrop for U.N. climate talks
The war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch are all competing with climate crises for the U.N.'s attention.
With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau
BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
The GOP is Winning Its War Against Higher Education. We'll All Lose as a Result | Opinion
The past several years have made clear that Republicans have become committed to waging an all out war against higher education by attacking its finances, seeking to regulate the content of professors' speech, and seeking to end the institution of tenure. The GOP is currently winning on all three of these fronts, and unless the tide soon turns, the end result will be a devastating loss to the United States as a whole.
NBC News
Bolsonaro 'would have loved' to overturn the Brazilian election, but was left ‘isolated’ by allies
Incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not conceded the election, but has allowed the transfer of power to begin. Steven Levitsky, Professor for Latin American Studies and co-author of “How Democracies Die” discusses the aftermath of Brazil’s election and the future of the country’s democracy.Nov. 3, 2022.
Abortion is a bread-and-butter economic issue. We need to treat it that way
Being a parent is expensive. Being a criminal is also expensive, whether you lose economic opportunities to avoid apprehension or spend money on your defense if apprehended or go to prison and lose everything and, marked as a felon, emerge unemployable. Abortion is an economic issue, because when it’s not legal, those are the two remaining options, leaving out being dead, which you could argue is either very expensive or absolutely beyond the realms of money and price. And being dead is also on the table because women have all too often died from lack of access to reproductive healthcare, including abortions (to say nothing of being unable to leave an abuser, to whom pregnancy and children can bind you more tightly). They are facing more of that now.
