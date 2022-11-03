ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine

Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
Newsweek

Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull

Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
AFP

By taking Twitter private, Musk makes daring bet

Elon Musk's decision to pull Twitter off the stock market allows him to make major changes quickly, but it also takes the company more heavily into debt, a risky choice for a money-losing business. "That debt is tricky when you're losing money.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does

On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
daystech.org

Elon Musk may bring back Vine following Twitter deal

According to a brand new report, Elon Musk may very well bring back Vine from the lifeless. As most of you already know, the Tesla proprietor acquired Twitter for $44 billion fairly not too long ago, and it has huge plans for the corporate. He already fired the corporate’s prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy