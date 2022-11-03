Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine
Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
The White House says the U.S. is strong enough to avoid a recession, but Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk think it’s already too late
President Joe Biden and his top economic adviser, Brian Deese (above), disagree with CEOs about a possible recession. Nearly every CEO expects a recession to the hit the U.S. in the next 12 to 18 months. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos say it’s already too late to avoid one.
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter
The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has authorized 50 employees from his other companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, to help him handle matters at the social media company, according to a report by CNBC. In addition to the employees, Musk has friends and advisors who...
Elon Musk is axing entire departments at Twitter—here’s how that could affect users
An estimated 3,700 Twitter employees are losing their job today. Deposit PhotosThe layoffs could have major ramifications for users' experience on the social media platform.
We asked top business school professors to analyze Elon Musk's first week running Twitter: 'A case study of failed leadership.'
Elon Musk's acquisition and management of Twitter is a business school case study for the ages. Insider asked leading business school professors for their views on his first week. One said he was a failed leader and should stick to innovation, another said Musk was right to clear house. Elon...
abovethelaw.com
Look At Elon Musk’s Record Rather Than His Speech If You’re Worried About Twitter Takeover
We all have talents. Some people have excellent memories. Others are phenomenal athletes. A few lucky individuals are multitalented, and have an impressive array of finely honed skills. Of course, we all have weaknesses too. Those are harder to recognize and accept. But a person who is very smart can...
By taking Twitter private, Musk makes daring bet
Elon Musk's decision to pull Twitter off the stock market allows him to make major changes quickly, but it also takes the company more heavily into debt, a risky choice for a money-losing business. "That debt is tricky when you're losing money.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump now own rival social networks. Here's a timeline of their rocky relationship.
Former President Donald Trump cheered Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter. But he recently called the Tesla CEO a "bullshit artist."
Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does
On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
We wanted to ask Elon Musk about Twitter, Trump, and Tesla. But he seemed kinda busy, so we went with the next best thing: an AI version of him.
If you could ask Elon Musk anything, what would you ask?. Since his recent acquisition of Twitter, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has been more media-averse than ever. So I decided to try the next best thing: I sat down to interview an artificial-intelligence version of Musk. Chatbots aren't...
daystech.org
Elon Musk may bring back Vine following Twitter deal
According to a brand new report, Elon Musk may very well bring back Vine from the lifeless. As most of you already know, the Tesla proprietor acquired Twitter for $44 billion fairly not too long ago, and it has huge plans for the corporate. He already fired the corporate’s prime...
