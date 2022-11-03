Read full article on original website
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
Jeremy Peña became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP after hitting
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
World Series: Astros top Phillies in World Series Game 5 behind Jeremy Peña, earn Justin Verlander long-awaited win
Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña drove in two key runs and veteran ace Justin Verlander gutted through five innings as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Philles in World Series Game 5, 3-2. Verlander's first career World Series win has the Astros on the cusp of this core's second championship, and first since the sign-stealing scandal.
Yankees fans’ favorite left field option could be destined to join NYY past his prime
The year is 2022. The New York Yankees require a left-handed hitting complement to their big boppers in the outfield who can pound 15-20 homers, but also make consistent contact. The Yankees need someone who rarely strikes out and can hold their own defensively. The Yankees need Michael Brantley, just...
Look: Bryce Harper's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Before Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Houston Astros to break the 2-2 World Series stalemate on Thursday night. After Philadelphia's red-hot offense floundered on Wednesday, Bryce Harper arrived in style for Game 5. The star Phillies slugger showed up to Citizens Bank Park in a letterman jacket adorned with...
Houston Astros win World Series, defeating Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6
The Houston Astros are World Series champions, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games with a 4-1 victory on Saturday
Mets outfielder undergoes surgery
Starling Marte is getting things fixed up. The New York Mets outfielder underwent surgery on Tuesday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets announced the surgery on Thursday, saying it was to repair a core muscle injury sustained in the second half of this season. According to...
Justin Verlander sets the wrong kind of World Series history
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander made the wrong sort of MLB history against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. The Fall Classic hasn’t been kind to Justin Verlander, despite finally winning his first World Series with the Astros back in 2017. Verlander was acquired as the Houston ace that year — and he’s largely acted in that role for the Astros, minus during the postseason and on the game’s greatest stage.
ESPN
Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
PHILADELPHIA -- — Justin Verlander beamed like a first-time big leaguer, and the Houston Astros feted the 244-game winner like a baby-faced rookie. “They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff," he said. "And it was one of the best feelings in my career.”
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates
It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. However, the Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances, and they are without first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury.
FOX Sports
Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all...
FOX Sports
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance...
FOX Sports
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep...
FOX Sports
Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly that Schwarber's third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
FOX Sports
Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury still believes his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL's best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week. One of these days, he might even get to...
FOX Sports
Broncos face arduous road to contention after 3-5 stumble
DENVER (AP) — Justin Simmons purloined Trevor Lawrence's pass at the goal line, a jaw-dropping interception that yanked the Denver Broncos back from the brink of still another faceplant that would have sent them careening home at 2-6. Instead, they flew back from London and into their bye week with revived hope they can clamber their way out of their awful start, post their first winning record since 2016 and snap a six-year playoff drought.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team
We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
Offseason Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Not Expected to Retire Yet
The 39-year-old is a free agent this offseason.
