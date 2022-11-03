Read full article on original website
Waves Camp partners with WX.Network giving incubated projects access to 1M crypto users
MIAMI — 04.11.22 — Waves Camp, an ecosystem incubator recently launched to grow the Waves ecosystem, is partnering with leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform WX.Network (WX). The partnership will involve the development of WX launchpad, a fundraising platform aimed at helping projects bootstrap funding from the Waves Community.
Coinbase transaction revenues plummet 44% as users activity declines in Q3
Crypto exchange Coinbase saw a huge fall in its transaction revenues in the third quarter after activity fell amid a broader market downturn, but managed to cut its losses in half compared to the prior quarter. In its shareholder letter released on Nov. 3, the company shared that transaction revenue...
Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers
Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...
UBS AG launches digital bond settled on blockchain and traditional exchanges
Swiss investment bank UBS AG introduced its hybrid digital bond on Nov. 3, claiming to be the world’s first publicly traded bond that’s settled on both blockchain-based and traditional exchanges. According to the bank, the digital bond has the same instrument structure, legal status and rating as a...
Why are institutions accumulating crypto in 2022? Fidelity researcher explains
Institutions' investment in crypto has increased in 2022 despite the bear market, according to a recent survey by Fidelity Digital Assets. In particular, the amount of large investors betting on Ethereum have doubled in the last two years, as revelead by Chris Kuiper, the Head of Research at Fidelity Digital Assets in a recent interview with Cointelegraph.
FX spot settlement in 10 seconds: NY Fed releases results of wholesale CBDC research
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York Innovation Center has released a report on the first phase of its Project Cedar wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC) Nov. 4. The Fed still has no plans to issue a CBDC, NY Fed executive vice president and head of markets Michelle Neal said at a presentation in Singapore, but it has investigated foreign exchange spot settlement “from the perspective of the Federal Reserve.” Its prototype wCBDC, intended for use by financial institutions rather than the public, was able to implement transactions dramatically faster and more securely than the current standard.
What will Crypto Twitter look like post-acquisition? Blockchain executives share their insights
Nearly seven months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk first made a tender offer to purchase social media giant Twitter, the $44 billion deal finally came to a close, resembling much of the original terms despite a heated corporate tug-of-war. As a platform for news and announcements, marketing, and developer-user communication in the blockchain realm, crypto enthusiasts have already begun to speculate on the future of Twitter now that it’s in the hands of the billionaire tech entrepreneur.
Crypto Biz: Was Celsius just a Ponzi after all?
Crypto lender Celsius was one of the biggest casualties of the bear market. After halting withdrawals for months due to “extreme market conditions,” the distressed lender officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13. Now, the federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings has ordered the case examiner to determine whether the company was operating like a Ponzi scheme. Disgruntled Celsius customers have made a strong case that the company’s business operations met the legal definition of a Ponzi. After all, it didn’t take long for Celsius’ business model to crumble under volatility. This is one case we should all be monitoring very closely.
Bitcoin could become the foundation of DeFi with more single-sided liquidity pools
For many years, Ethereum reigned supreme over the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, with the blockchain serving as the destination of choice for many of the most innovative projects serving up their take on decentralized finance. More recently, however, DeFi projects have started to crop up across multiple ecosystems, challenging Ethereum’s hegemony. And, as we look to a future in which the technical problem of interoperability is solved, one unlikely contender for the role of DeFi power player emerges — Bitcoin (BTC).
Bitcoin’s $20K support looks weak, but pro traders are neutrally positioned
Bitcoin (BTC) has been lingering above $20,000 for the past nine days, but worsening conditions from traditional markets are causing traders to doubt if the support will hold. On Nov. 3, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 3%, its largest single hike since 1989. The risks of a prolonged recession also increased as the Monetary Policy Committee struggled to contain inflationary pressure.
Digital asset platform Bakkt set to acquire Apex Crypto for $200M
Digital asset platform Bakkt has entered into an agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC, from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. According to the agreement, Bakkt is expected to acquire Apex Crypto for the price tag of $200 million, making its first payment of $55 million at the closing of the deal. The transaction will likely be completed by the first half of 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals.
Fidelity offers retail investors commission-free BTC and ETH trading
Fidelity Investments is expanding retail access to commission-free cryptocurrency trading services — a move designed to recognize growing mainstream interest in digital assets. According to CNBC, Fidelity’s new crypto offering will be powered by its subsidiary, Fidelity Digital Assets. Dubbed Fidelity Crypto, the new service will give retail investors...
What is Humanode human-powered blockchain?
Humanode is the first human-powered crypto-biometric network, where 1 human = 1 node = 1 vote. Humanode is a new-age decentralized crypto-biometric network that integrates pioneering cryptography with private biometrics and blockchain technology. The project aims to create a strong and sustainable decentralized system that is grounded on the existence of unique human beings.
Bitcoin sets new 7-week high as BTC price jumps past $21K on US jobs
Bitcoin (BTC) passed $21,000 at the Nov. 4 Wall Street open as bulls tackled a formidable sell wall. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows BTC/USD breaking through resistance to hit local highs of $21,262 on Bitstamp. The pair had struggled to return to higher levels during the week,...
Goldman Sachs creates digital asset taxonomy system for subscribing investors
Goldman Sachs, MSCI and Coin Metrics announced on Nov. 3 that they have devised a digital assets classification system to increase the transparency of market movements and help market participants analyze the digital assets ecosystem. The new system is called “Datonomy” and is available by subscription from the three companies.
Moonvember kicks off with sweeping staff layoffs across crypto
The crypto and tech industry has seen a slew of staff cuts this week against a backdrop of difficult market conditions, though on a positive note, some are bucking the trend. Crypto companies, including crypto exchanges, venture capital firms and blockchain developers, have been forced to reduce headcount in order to stay nimble amid the bear market. Some, however, have done the opposite, opening up offices in new locations and markets.
Is Bitcoin bullish or nah? Here is what is really going on with BTC price
Since March 2022, traders and so-called analysts have been forecasting a policy change or pivot from the United States Federal Reserve. Apparently, such a move would prove that the Fed’s only available option is to print into oblivion, further diminishing the value of the dollar and enshrining Bitcoin (BTC) as the world’s future reserve asset and ultimate store of value.
Musk continues Twitter overhaul, Instagram to host NFT tools and JPMorgan makes public blockchain trade: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. JPMorgan executes first...
The crypto market bottom is ‘almost in’ — Market Talks chats with trader Korean Jew Crypto
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomed Jake, or “KJ” — also known as “Korean Jew Crypto” on Twitter — the founder of The Trading Dojo, a platform that provides coaching and education to help traders identify profitable trades on their own.
‘Everything is fine’ — Gala Games calls for calm after fears of multi-billion dollar hack
Blockchain gaming company Gala Games urged its community for calm after misplaced fears of a multi-billion dollar rug pull or hack caused the GALA token to temporarily crash 25.6%. The initial panic, which Gala Games later implied was unfounded, came after a single wallet address appeared to mint over $2...
