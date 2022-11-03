Read full article on original website
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady -- spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate -- she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an "I see you" to female voters.
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP. The former president will welcome supporters in Miami, the third stop...
A guide to the election deniers in midterm races
Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win. Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.
Spread of election lies in Florida's Spanish-speaking communities is 'fracturing democratic institutions,' advocates warn
With voting already underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large Spanish-speaking...
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia's Abigail Spanberger is 'dedicated to serving this country'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected in 2018, is locked...
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their best...
GOP leaves door open to contesting election losses
Republican leaders on Sunday left open the possibility of contesting GOP losses in the midterms, suggesting that while candidates should accept the results, they should also do so after exhausting challenges available to them. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether every Republican candidate will accept election results even if they lose, Republican National Committee…
Top US cyber official says state officials are 'pleased' with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise
One of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they're "pleased" with the federal government's support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they're not getting enough. Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
Trump and other Republicans are already casting doubt on midterm results
Former President Donald Trump posted on social media on Tuesday to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the midterm election in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. "Here we go again!" he wrote. "Rigged Election!" Trump's supposed evidence? An article on a right-wing news site that demonstrated no rigging. Rather,...
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents -- one sitting and two former -- descended on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscored the stakes of one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races. For President Joe Biden, who held a rare joint appearance with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to...
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell's challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate
Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats' hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach
Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week's midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week on...
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden's pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump's team has specifically discussed November...
Georgia early voting shatters record
Georgia voters have broken midterm records for early voting, with more than 2.5 million in-person and absentee ballots cast as of Friday, Georgia’s secretary of state announced Saturday. The state saw record first-day midterm turnout when early voting opened last month, nearly twice the turnout on the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterms, and…
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?. Political history -- and a spat of late spending in the race -- suggests...
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
What we learned on the 2022 midterm campaign trail
Sometimes you hit the campaign trail and there is an issue voters care so much about, that its dominance is inescapable. In 2006, it was growing opposition to the Iraq war. In 2010, it was the backlash against big government spending and bailouts coupled with fear about what Obamacare would look like. This year, it is deep concern about affordability.
How the midterms could affect Wall Street
Last week was a volatile one on Wall Street, with stocks falling after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dashed the market's dreams of a pivot and suggested that more big rate hikes are likely coming. But Wall Street is still turning its hopes to Washington. Investors are betting on a...
