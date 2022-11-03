Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win. Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.

