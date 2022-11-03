ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

orlandoweekly.com

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Petersburg home is fully modern, with one notable exception tucked away behind the bookcase. The home in St. Pete's Historic Old Northeast is whited out on the inside in the manner of so-many speculative new builds. That melts away with a step through a hidden portal near the living room fireplace. Behind that secret door is a dark wooden bar in the style of a Prohibition-era speakeasy.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Grant Peeples and the Peeples Republik Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota

Grant Peeples is a compelling and gritty performer; his fresh, honest, incisive, and eloquent songs command your attention. A self-described “tree-hugger that watches NASCAR,” Grant Peeples is known for his axe-sharp socio-political tunes, raucous humor and heart-gigging ballads. For the show at Fogartyville on Friday, November 4, 8pm Grant will be joined by TC Carr on harmonica and Rob Pastore on bass. Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Advance tickets can be purchased at Fogartyville or by calling 941-894-6469.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota

We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Architect selection timeline laid out for new performing arts center

A week after it was formed, the committee tasked with recommending an architecture firm to design the proposed Sarasota Performing Arts Center at The Bay met on Monday to launch the six-month process. That’s the timeframe laid out to the panel by New York-based Paratus Group, a consulting company that...
SARASOTA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota is an exquisite and picturesque city in the southwestern portion of Florida. Originally placed on a 1873 Spanish sheepskin map next to what is now Bradenton (and initially spelled Zarazote), this quintessential Floridian beach town saw an increase in Scottish residents in 1885 and became officially incorporated in 1902.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band will no longer perform in the Disney World parade. The band found out just a week prior to the performance that they would not participate due to a change in Disney’s policy. According to a letter sent by the...
VENICE, FL
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 11.4 – 11.11

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week of November 4 – 11, 2022!. Five Points Park will once again be transformed into an open-air marketplace featuring “treats, treasures, and art” when Le Marché Bohémien arrives in downtown Sarasota on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This unique event is for art lovers and collectors. If you are trying to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, need a new piece for your home or office, or want to get out in the good weather, get on to Le Marche` Bohemien in Five Points Park this coming Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota

Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage

VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Accord with state allows roundabout art installation on Tamiami

Through its Art in the Roundabouts program, the city of Sarasota is blazing a trail of sorts by placing sculpture in traffic circles large and small throughout the city. Although three pieces already stand in roundabouts on locally maintained streets in the downtown core, the trail being blazed is Tamiami as the first highway on which the Florida Department of Transportation is partnering with a city to install public art on state right of way.
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Where to Eat a Calzone in Bradenton & Sarasota?

We all love pizzas, but what about the inside-out pizza? We’re talking about calzones!. Lately, they have been quite popular in Bradenton & Sarasota. And why not — these delectable pizza doughs, stuffed with meats, sauces, cheeses, and vegetables, taste cheesy, saucy, and so satisfying. So if you’d...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold case in Manatee County is now getting nationwide exposure. Netflix is featuring the case of Pat Mullins in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” The episode, “Body in the Bay,” looks further into the investigation about what may have happened the day Mullins died.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sod business balances new opportunities with inflation-laden anxieties

Key takeaway: Tiffany Bailey seeks new paths of growth for her family-run sod business, Bayside Sod, while keeping lessons learned from the previous leader, her father, front-and-center. Core challenge: Inflation has sent costs soaring and the real estate market is in flux, causing more uncertainty. What’s next: Goals Bailey is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
