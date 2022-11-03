Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
Aaron Carter, singer-turned-rapper, actor and Tampa native, found dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at age 34, according to TMZ.
orlandoweekly.com
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M
This St. Petersburg home is fully modern, with one notable exception tucked away behind the bookcase. The home in St. Pete's Historic Old Northeast is whited out on the inside in the manner of so-many speculative new builds. That melts away with a step through a hidden portal near the living room fireplace. Behind that secret door is a dark wooden bar in the style of a Prohibition-era speakeasy.
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
Grant Peeples and the Peeples Republik Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota
Grant Peeples is a compelling and gritty performer; his fresh, honest, incisive, and eloquent songs command your attention. A self-described “tree-hugger that watches NASCAR,” Grant Peeples is known for his axe-sharp socio-political tunes, raucous humor and heart-gigging ballads. For the show at Fogartyville on Friday, November 4, 8pm Grant will be joined by TC Carr on harmonica and Rob Pastore on bass. Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Advance tickets can be purchased at Fogartyville or by calling 941-894-6469.
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
Longboat Observer
Architect selection timeline laid out for new performing arts center
A week after it was formed, the committee tasked with recommending an architecture firm to design the proposed Sarasota Performing Arts Center at The Bay met on Monday to launch the six-month process. That’s the timeframe laid out to the panel by New York-based Paratus Group, a consulting company that...
Longboat Observer
3 artists selected as finalists for US 41-Fruitville roundabout sculpture
The Sarasota Public Art Committee has chosen its three preferred artists for a sculpture inside the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road. Installation of an approved piece is still two years away. More than six months after the Sarasota City Commission sent it back to the drawing board, the...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is an exquisite and picturesque city in the southwestern portion of Florida. Originally placed on a 1873 Spanish sheepskin map next to what is now Bradenton (and initially spelled Zarazote), this quintessential Floridian beach town saw an increase in Scottish residents in 1885 and became officially incorporated in 1902.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band will no longer perform in the Disney World parade. The band found out just a week prior to the performance that they would not participate due to a change in Disney’s policy. According to a letter sent by the...
What’s On Suncoast? 11.4 – 11.11
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week of November 4 – 11, 2022!. Five Points Park will once again be transformed into an open-air marketplace featuring “treats, treasures, and art” when Le Marché Bohémien arrives in downtown Sarasota on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This unique event is for art lovers and collectors. If you are trying to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, need a new piece for your home or office, or want to get out in the good weather, get on to Le Marche` Bohemien in Five Points Park this coming Saturday.
The Best Homemade Pasta on the Suncoast is in Bradenton, Florida
I love Italian food. I especially love great Italian food and homemade pasta. Not every Italian restaurant serves pasta that is homemade in their kitchen! Well, right here in Bradenton, Florida there is a great Italian restaurant that will put a great big smile on your face!. It’s located on...
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
Longboat Observer
Accord with state allows roundabout art installation on Tamiami
Through its Art in the Roundabouts program, the city of Sarasota is blazing a trail of sorts by placing sculpture in traffic circles large and small throughout the city. Although three pieces already stand in roundabouts on locally maintained streets in the downtown core, the trail being blazed is Tamiami as the first highway on which the Florida Department of Transportation is partnering with a city to install public art on state right of way.
941area.com
Where to Eat a Calzone in Bradenton & Sarasota?
We all love pizzas, but what about the inside-out pizza? We’re talking about calzones!. Lately, they have been quite popular in Bradenton & Sarasota. And why not — these delectable pizza doughs, stuffed with meats, sauces, cheeses, and vegetables, taste cheesy, saucy, and so satisfying. So if you’d...
Mysuncoast.com
Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold case in Manatee County is now getting nationwide exposure. Netflix is featuring the case of Pat Mullins in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” The episode, “Body in the Bay,” looks further into the investigation about what may have happened the day Mullins died.
Mysuncoast.com
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
businessobserverfl.com
Sod business balances new opportunities with inflation-laden anxieties
Key takeaway: Tiffany Bailey seeks new paths of growth for her family-run sod business, Bayside Sod, while keeping lessons learned from the previous leader, her father, front-and-center. Core challenge: Inflation has sent costs soaring and the real estate market is in flux, causing more uncertainty. What’s next: Goals Bailey is...
SuncoastPost
Sarasota, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.https://www.suncoastpost.com
Comments / 0