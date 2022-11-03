Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- One day after topping the Lakers 114-100, the Cavaliers will return to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland will be in search of its ninth straight victory when the two teams tipoff at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Monday night. The Cavs pulled off...
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers for free (11/7/22)
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their two-day stay in Los Angeles on Monday night with a matchup vs. the Clippers. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers. Also: Find out how to watch every Cavaliers...
Cavaliers at Kings: Live updates as Cleveland continues 5-game road trip
SACRAMENTO -- The Cavaliers are trying to get back in the win column on Wednesday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center is at 1 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (8-2) won eight games in a row before falling on Monday night in a close one to the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117. It was the Cavs’ first loss since Oct. 19 in the opener against Toronto.
Denzel Ward ‘hitting all the benchmarks’ to face Dolphins; David Njoku not ruled out: Quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is “hitting all of his benchmarks” to be cleared from his concussion and face the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami, coach Kevin Stefanski said. He’s missed the past three games, but could be back to help slow speedsters Tyreek Hill and...
Cleveland climbs again in NBA power rankings: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s late collapse in Los Angeles notwithstanding, the Cavaliers are on a rapid ascent in the NBA’s latest power rankings, according to NBA.com’s John Schumann. Cleveland, ranked No. 4 last week, climbed to No. 2 behind Milwaukee in the latest power poll. Schumann...
‘Our spirit seemed to have left the building’: What they’re saying after Cavaliers win vs. Lakers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are now on an eight-game winning streak as they rode a dominant second half to beat LeBron James and the Lakers, 114-100, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 33 points. Darius Garland added 24 points and...
Cavaliers at Clippers: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 9th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are going for their ninth straight win as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena is at 10:30 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (8-1) picked up their eighth win in a row on Sunday afternoon, a 114-100 victory...
Browns defense will be tested this week by Miami’s high-powered passing attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Is the Browns defense fixed or did they just perform better against two opponents they’ve generally matched up well with in the past?. We’re about to get an answer when they travel to Miami on Sunday to play the Dolphins.
Nick Chubb appreciates Derrick Henry saying he’s the best the running back in the NFL: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- It takes one to know one. Nick Chubb appreciates the high praise from Titans premier running back Derrick Henry, who told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Sunday night that Chubb is the best back in the NFL.
