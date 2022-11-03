SACRAMENTO -- The Cavaliers are trying to get back in the win column on Wednesday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center is at 1 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (8-2) won eight games in a row before falling on Monday night in a close one to the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117. It was the Cavs’ first loss since Oct. 19 in the opener against Toronto.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO