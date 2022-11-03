ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Father of candidate for state House accuses son of lying about military record

By Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPnSj_0iwmbSma00

We’re less than a week from Election Day, and in the 10th Legislative District — which is mostly Whidbey Island — one candidate is accused by his father of misrepresenting his military service.

The Everett Herald even pulled its endorsement of Clyde Shavers shortly after his father wrote a letter to the newspaper alleging his son lied about certain aspects of his background.

In the three-page letter, Brett Shavers claims that his son “was never a submarine officer, not even for a day.”

“The dad, I think, was justifiably offended by his son’s conduct,” said Alex Hays, campaign manager for Greg Gilday, the current representative of Washington’s 10th district.

Hays says Brett Shavers approached them, and that’s when the idea of writing a letter came up.

“The dad asked me, what are some options here or what could this look like — how can I correct the record here?” said Hays. “And I said, look, you’ve got lots of choices, and so we listed several things. The letter was the most logical, that’s the one they chose.”

KIRO 7 reached out to Clyde Shavers’ campaign, who declined an interview but sent a statement from Shavers that reads:

“His political letter is inaccurate and, personally, very painful to me as his son. To be clear, this letter is all about politics. While I haven’t spoken to my father for some time, I know that he was at the Capitol on January 6th – At the time of those texts, I was on military duty in Bahrain. I reached out to my father to let him know that I was safe, and he told me about his intention to travel to Washington, D.C. on January 6th – This is the kind of politics that’s tearing apart families and communities, and my campaign is about healing and moving forward.”

An earlier version of Shavers’ campaign website said that he served as a nuclear submarine officer, but when KIRO 7 checked the website on Wednesday, that part had been removed.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

When asked why it was taken down, the campaign said, “the language on the website was changed to eliminate any further confusion.”

KIRO 7 is still working to independently confirm the specifics of Shavers’ military service.

Whidbey Island voters who spoke to KIRO 7′s Bridget Chavez said it’s sad to see the political climate tearing families apart like this.

“Politics can be a rough contact sport and it sounds like maybe that’s what Shavers is dealing with,” said Rich May, a Whidbey Island resident. “Hopefully people see through what happens and we get to find out what the real story is.”

The letter from Brett Shavers also alleges his son lied about several other things, including that he comes from a farming family and endured long-term homelessness.

KIRO 7 reached out to Brett Shavers but has not yet heard back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

History is made in a handful of midterm election races

Even if the Republican gains in Congress fall within the historical norms for the out-of-power party in a midterm election, history was made in a number of races on Tuesday. As soon as the polls closed in Maryland and Massachusetts, both state’s gubernatorial races were called for ground-breaking candidates. In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore will become the first Black governor in the state’s history, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, also a Democrat, is the first woman elected governor in the Bay State. She also will be the first openly gay woman to serve as governor of any state. (Massachusetts previously had a female acting governor, Jane Swift, who finished former Gov. Paul Cellucci’s first full term after Cellucci, a Republican, resigned to serve as ambassador to Canada under then-President George W. Bush.)
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms

With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Republicans made a striking decision earlier this year to nominate candidates for top statewide posts in swing states who backed overturning President Donald Trump's loss in 2020. Most of those candidates lost in the midterm election. Doug Mastriano, who commissioned buses to take Pennsylvanians to the Jan. 6, 2021, protests...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden's leadership. Either...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states

Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats' gains in Tuesday's elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes...
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims

Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

How to read your social media feeds on Election Day

Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal U.S. midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation. There's also a lot of useful information on social media, including authoritative results from election officials, the latest news about candidates...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
141K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy