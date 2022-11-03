ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tim McGraw wears No. 45 jersey of his father, Tug McGraw, at Game 3 of World Series

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6zbP_0iwmbA8k00

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia fans liked it and they loved it during Game 3 of the World Series.

During the Phillies’ 7-0 victory on Tuesday, country music star Tim McGraw was in attendance at Citizens Bank Park with his wife, Faith Hill, WTXF-TV reported. It was the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since 2009.

McGraw, 55, was sporting the No. 45 jersey worn by his father, reliever Tug McGraw, with whom he had a complicated relationship.

Tim McGraw received a big ovation when he appeared on the Jumbotron screen and showed off the back of his uniform, which had his father’s name and number on it, WPVI-TV reported.

Tug McGraw was a key part of the Phillies’ first World Series victory in 1980, winning five games and saving 20 others during the regular season, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

“I didn’t know he was my dad,” Tim McGraw said in a 2013 interview with Larry King. “I was 11 years old, and I was rummaging around in mom’s closet and found a birth certificate. I was growing up in Louisiana, and my mom was divorced, and we were barely getting by.”

“People ask me, ‘How could you have a relationship with your father? You were growing up in nothing. He was a millionaire baseball player. He knew you were there, and he didn’t do anything,” McGraw said in an interview with Esquire in 2021. “But when I found out Tug McGraw was my dad, it gave me something in my little town in Louisiana, something that I would have never reached for. How could I ever be angry?”

Tim McGraw met his father for the first time later in 2013 but did not see him again for another seven years, Billboard reported.

Tug McGraw died on Jan. 5, 2004, in Brentwood, Tennessee. He was 59.

Tim McGraw has plenty of hits. The Phillies could have used a few of them on Wednesday night, becoming only the second team in World Series history to be no-hit.

Before the start of the World Series, Tim McGraw tweeted, “Let’s go Phillies!” and posted a video of his father striking out Willie Wilson of the Kansas City Royals for the final out of the 1980 World Series at Veterans Stadium. That gave the Phillies their first World Series title. They would win the Series again in 2008 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Astros beat Phillies in six games to win 2022 World Series

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in game six of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, winning their first Major League Baseball championship series since 2017. Until Saturday, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker held the record for most wins by an MLB manager without...
HOUSTON, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

HOUSTON — (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber's third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Series: Phillies strike first vs. Astros in Game 6 as Kyle Schwarber homer breaks up pitchers' duel

The World Series is back in Houston, which means it's crunch time. Heading into Game 6 on Saturday, the Houston Astros are one win away from their second championship in six years — and first since the sign-stealing scandal tarnished their 2017 crown. The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Trey Mancini goes from cancer to title in 2 years

Of the many interesting stories that make up the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series title, Trey Mancini's might be the most heartwarming. The infielder/outfielder spent the first four years of his MLB career as one of the best players on some very bad Baltimore Orioles teams, and then his career was interrupted by a colon cancer diagnosis. After the Orioles announced he had undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, Mancini sat out the entire 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy.
HOUSTON, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Series MVP: Astros SS Jeremy Peña becomes 3rd rookie to win award

The Houston Astros bet big on rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña this season. The result is a historic World Series MVP award. Peña became the third rookie in MLB history, and first rookie position player, to win World Series MVP honors on Saturday after the Astros finished off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The only other two rookies to receive the honor were Larry Sherry for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1959 and Liván Hernández for the Florida Marlins in 1997.
HOUSTON, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON — (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Verlander's brother questions Texans wearing red against the Eagles

Not everyone affiliated with Houston sports is onboard with Battle Red Day. Count Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander’s brother, Ben Verlander, as one of them. The former member of the Detroit Tigers organization and current Fox Sports MLB analyst quote-tweeted the Houston Texans’ official Twitter account when it asked fans to wear red on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Philly sports teams chase 2 championship titles this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, Philadelphia sports fans are gearing up for an exciting weekend with two teams chasing championships - the Phillies and the Philadelphia Union. This is a dream scenario for Philadelphia sports fans.If all goes well this weekend, the city will have not one, but two titles to celebrate.Up first, the Philadelphia Union will try to win their first MLS Cup in franchise history when they take on Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.These are the top two teams in their respective conferences so it should be a fun final on Saturday afternoon.Then, Saturday night,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Taylor Swift adds another show to Eras Tour in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift fans have an extra chance to see her take the stage in Philadelphia. She just added another show to her Eras tour.Swift announced on Twitter Friday morning that she's adding a third show at Lincoln Financial Field on May 14. That's in addition to the shows already scheduled on May 12 and 13.Tickets go on sale in two weeks, but you can sign up now with Ticketmaster for a chance to get early access to the tickets. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
140K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy