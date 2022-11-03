EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.

