Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Altoona Police Department says all involved have been identifed. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department says they have identified one of the vehicles/people involved. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department is seeking information in regard to a theft case. According...
WEAU-TV 13
Progress made on new Country Jam site
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
WSAW
Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls. The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
wiproud.com
2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
Wisconsin man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
A Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released.
seehafernews.com
Memorial Installed For Chippewa County Girl Scouts
There is a new memorial for the three Chippewa County Girl Scouts who were run down on the side of the road four years ago. Friends and family members of Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, Haylee Hickle dedicated the new memorial yesterday. It is a heart on top of a cross,...
onfocus.news
New 4-Way Stop Implemented Near Marshfield Middle School
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There is a new 4-way stop at 8th Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Marshfield Middle School. Previously, there were stop signs on 8th but not Palmetto. This intersection has been the subject of concern for drivers, especially during busy school pickup and drop-off times. Wisconsin...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Volume One
Future Downtown Flower Shop Wins Jump Start Prize
A luxury floral and gift short planning to open in downtown Eau Claire is the grand-prize winner of the latest Jump Start Downtown competition sponsored by Downtown Eau Claire Inc. Lily Beez, which will be at 303 Main St., won the Jim Mishefske Grand Prize Award, which includes a $5,000...
onfocus.news
Trierweiler Companies Honored with an American Concrete Pavement Association Award
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) recently announced the recipients of the 33rd Annual Excellence in Concrete in Paving Awards. Marshfield business Trierweiler Companies was rewarded in the “Reliever & General Aviation Airports” category for their work at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin. The project involved runway reconstruction and associated taxiway improvements.
Volume One
OPE, IT’S HAPPENING! Ope It’s Soap Slated for Nov. 5 Grand Opening
Ope, it’s official: Ope It’s Soap’s storefront grand opening is Saturday morning. On Nov. 5 at 10am, Ope It’s Soap will officially swing open the door to its first brick-and-mortar shop at 29 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls. Folks have been cupping their hands and peering...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Law Enforcement, DHS Director Issue Joint Press Release On Overdose Deaths
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is a press release put out by Barron County Law Enforcement and Barron County DHS Director regarding overdose deaths. On Nov 3, 2022, law enforcement from across Barron County came together to talk about the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in our communities. Today we stand together to ask for your help.
Volume One
Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early at This Big Vendor Event
If you’re itching to get some Christmas shopping done early, circle Saturday, Nov. 5, on your calendar so you can shop away at the Third Annual Fall Vendor Market at the Metropolis Resort and Conference Center in Eau Claire. From 10am-3pm, between 30 and 50 vendors will set up...
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
Comments / 0