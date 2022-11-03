Read full article on original website
Brandy Toth
3d ago
as an independent I'm going to be voting in person on election Day. I will be voting RED straight down the ballot.
Reply(6)
13
Nancy
3d ago
Looks like a Red wave ! Thank you DeSantis you are a great Governor for the people of Fl !
Reply(2)
15
Back of my head
3d ago
Shouldn't Republicans be waiting to vote? Are we certain that lots of registered Republicans haven't decided to vote for Democrats this election cycle? I think that these elections are going to be closer than people expected.
Reply(11)
4
Related
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
click orlando
Orange County voters to decide on transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite record inflation and rising interest rates, Orange County voters will decide on Tuesday whether to raise taxes to improve transportation infrastructure. The proposed 1% sales tax hike will generate an estimated $600 million annually to go toward expanding Lynx and SunRail routes as well as...
click orlando
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
A Loxahatchee woman was arrested for voting in both Florida and Alaska in the 2020 federal and state primaries
Florida woman arrested for ‘double voting,’ FDLE says
Inspectors with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Election Crime Unit announced Friday the arrest of a 55-year-old Florida woman for casting more than one ballot in an election.
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
click orlando
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections investigating verbal attacks at early voting sites
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Some Central Florida supervisors of elections have said they’ve had verbal altercations at early voting sites. Chris Anderson, the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections said his office is investigating about five incidents that happened at two of their early voting sites. As a former...
Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system
“The way that we drafted the law was to say that if you were going to be arrested for this, the state had to prove that you did it willingly," said Jeff Brandes. For Nathan Hart, Aug. 18 felt like a nightmare. “When it initially happened, I just felt numb,”...
click orlando
Why Orange County’s rent control measure will be on the ballot despite lawsuit
ORLANDO, Fla. – The debate over a controversial rent control ordinance in Orange County was back in front of a circuit court judge Thursday morning, one week after an appeals court ruled the measure should not be on the November ballot. With early voting already underway, Judge Jeff Ashton...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
click orlando
Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
click orlando
Breezy Sunday in Central Florida as tropical development prompts hazardous beach conditions
ORLANDO, Fla. – For your Sunday, conditions will look a lot like Saturday. With a strong ridge of high pressure to our north and a developing low to our south, we will stay with a steady onshore breeze. Along the breeze, we will see a 30% chance of speedy showers racing through the area, with highs remaining above average in the mid-to-upper 80s.
click orlando
Stay off the beach: Volusia, Flagler issue warning due to impending tropical disturbance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with Volusia and Flagler counties are warning beachgoers ahead of the weekend as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area. An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
wflx.com
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
click orlando
Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch:...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Comments / 45