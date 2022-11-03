Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Got a business idea? Pitch it to Soldotna’s own ‘Shark Tank’
Far from the “Shark Tank” studios in California, a different kind of business competition plays out every year on the central Kenai Peninsula. Like the TV show — which gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their million-dollar ideas to a panel of investors — Spark Soldotna has local entrepreneurs pitch their best business ideas to a slate of local judges, or “sharks.” The winner of the annual competition, now in its third year, gets $4,000 in starter funding to get their idea off the ground.
alaskasnewssource.com
Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man has died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway Friday morning. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 65-year-old David Blackley died when the Ford F-350 he was driving left the road at mile 47.5 near Summit Lake. Troopers wrote...
kdll.org
Soldotna man dies in crash near Summit Lake
A Soldotna man died in a single vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway today, near Lower Summit Lake, amid dangerous winter driving conditions. Alaska State Troopers said 65-year-old David Blackley was northbound on the Seward Highway this morning in a 2003 Ford F350 when it “left the roadway on the right side of the highway and overturned,” according to a trooper dispatch, around mile 47.5 of the highway. Troopers said the road surface was slick and covered with snow.
alaskareporter.com
Man wanted in Funny River shooting, fire remains at large
A man wanted in connection with a shooting and house fire in Funny River remains at large, the Alaska State Troopers said Monday, though a vehicle associated with him has been located. Ronald Beyering, 62, of Soldotna, was seen last month leaving the property of a residence fully engulfed in...
radiokenai.com
Thayer Optimistic On Kenai Peninsula’s Role In Alaska’s Energy
The Alaska Energy Authority Executive Director Curtis Thayer promoted the importance of the Kenai Peninsula to Alaska’s energy needs in a presentation to the joint Kenai and Soldotna Chambers on Wednesday at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center. Thayer on Kenai Peninsula’s abundance of energy sources....
kdll.org
Evening newscast — Nov. 3, 2022
Muralists are taking over the walls at the Kenai Art Center. Plus, Kenai now has a city-wide network of little libraries.
radiokenai.com
Mystery Creek Road To Close
According to the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, Mystery Creek Road and the Pipeline Corridor will close to vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This closure is part of the Refuges annual closure to winter conditions. Earlier this year, the location of the intersection of the Mystery...
kdll.org
Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital
Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
alaskapublic.org
Homer Electric’s energy storage system powered by Tesla
While the Tesla name evokes images of sleek electric cars and eccentric billionaires, a fleet of Tesla batteries in Soldotna is helping with a more mundane but important task — regulating the Kenai Peninsula’s supply of electricity. Larry Jorgensen is director of power, fuels and dispatch at Homer...
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
radiokenai.com
Troopers K-9 Unit Responds To Nikiski Call-Out
The Alaska State Trooper K-9 Team responded to the Hunger Hut in Nikiski Tuesday, October 18th, regarding a disturbance and threatening behavior at the bar. According to the AST report, the Hunger Hut bartender reported an intoxicated male entered the bar and due to his level of intoxication was refused service. The male identified as Jason Adam Young (age 50) began causing a disturbance in the bar and threatening people inside the bar. Young was asked to leave, and he refused. Young departed once he was told the police were called.
Comments / 0