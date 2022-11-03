City officials are planning for the inevitable celebrations that would erupt should the Phillies capture a World Series title over the Astros.You know what that means. Driving the news: Street poles will be greased, police spokesperson Miguel Torres told Axios. And barricades will go up in “key locations,” like around City Hall, to control the flow of crowds, said city spokesperson Kevin Lessard. Flashback: Spontaneous celebrations popped up across town last month after the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in the playoffs.Yes, but: The city greased poles then, too, and it didn’t deter everyone.At least one overzealous Phillies fan was arrested for pole climbing during the revelry. He was charged with criminal mischief, rioting and other charges, and released on $100,000 bail.Zoom in: The police department is not approving any new vacation requests this week, Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said. Days off could be canceled, and shifts extended depending on the status of the series, Torres added. Between the lines: Police have not issued any specific recommendations to businesses yet, Lessard told Axios. District police captains will remain in contact with business owners to advise them on how to prepare for potential events in their corridors, he said.

2 DAYS AGO