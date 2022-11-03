Read full article on original website
Multiple Animals Removed from Cedar Falls Home After Neglect Investigation
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Multiple animals are being cared for by the Cedar Bend Humane Society after being removed from a Cedar Falls home. Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety says officers executed a search warrant at a home after reports of animal neglect. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits, and a guinea pig were removed from the home after the investigation. No charges have been filed against the homeowner so far, but the investigation is ongoing.
Four people died in fiery car crash in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people passed away in a car vs. utility pole crash after their car caught on fire late Friday night. Officers with the Marshalltown Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. pole crash around 11:12 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 6th Street. When first responders arrived, they […]
Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified, candlelight vigil to be held
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil will be held for […]
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Sumner man faces murder charges after deadly house fire in Waterloo
59 year old John Spooner is now being charged with murder after a deadly house fire in Waterloo. Spooner was already facing arson charges after police say he set a home on fire in the 300 block of E 2nd Street back on August 19th. A criminal complaint says witnesses...
Chase, Crash, Sycamore St., Waterloo, Iowa Nov. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a tree during a police pursuit Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the driver to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. The chase started around noon in the downtown area and headed down Sycamore Street. In the 1900 block of Sycamore, the fleeing vehicle drove into a yard and struck a tree.
WATCH: Camera captures shooting in NE Cedar Rapids
Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
Man Charged with August Arson Fire Now Charged with Murder
A former Sumner man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with first degree murder. On August 19th, 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by officers after they responded to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately after the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discarded the gas can. The home’s owner, 60-year old Tony Grider, was found dead in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.
Waterloo Crumbl Cookie Announces Grand Opening Date
We finally have a date for the grand opening of Waterloo's newest sweet stop!. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
Cedar Falls woman arrested for drug offenses and child endangerment
Independence, Iowa — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Independence Police arrested Britni Wright of Cedar Falls for drug offenses and child endangerment. Around 10:10pm, Britni was stopped for an equipment violation near the intersection of 4th Avenue SE and 8th Street SE. A K9 was called to assist on...
Heavy rain, falling temperatures through Friday across eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A strong cold front will bring torrential rain and colder air as it sweeps across Iowa on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will move through eastern Iowa in waves, amounting to 1-3" of accumulation. Additionally, temperatures will be falling through the day and winds will pick up out of the north.
Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of co-workers at a Hiawatha civil engineering firm are splitting a $50,000 Powerball prize after coming just one number shy of the jackpot earlier this week. In a press release, the Iowa Lottery credits Daniel Zirtzman, 23, of Hiawatha, for organizing the office pool...
