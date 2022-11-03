Read full article on original website
US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms
With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent...
Putin will not attend G20 summit in person, Russian embassy says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 nations in Bali next week, the Russian embassy in Indonesia told CNN on Thursday.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, , an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit was to have been the first time Biden and Putin would have been together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Chief of Support for G-20 events told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. “The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Pandjaitan, who is also the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment.
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker indicted by federal grand jury
A grand jury has returned a federal indictment charging David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in late October, with attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.
California Attorney General Bonta clinches 4-year term
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has defeated Republican former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman to win a four-year term as the state’s top law enforcement official.
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
While the overall midterm election results may not be known for hours or even days in some spots, candidates from both parties are already celebrating historic victories.
