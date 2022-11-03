ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Inside Sources Say Twitter Verification Changes Are Coming Next Week: Report

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0Nxz_0iwmYNvw00
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Elon Musk is already rolling out his plan to sell blue verification badges for Twitter users, with the launch reportedly set to take place next week, Bloomberg reports. Users will be able to pay an $8/month subscription that “could go live as early as Monday,” according to insiders who spoke to the outlet. “Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it,” said one of the sources, who “requested anonymity discussing plans that aren’t public.” The company is also reportedly making plans to expand access to its edit function, which is currently available to Twitter Blue users who pay $4.99 a month. Under the new guidelines, the edit tool will be opened to all users for free. “That change could be implemented as soon as this week,” the person said, according to Bloomberg. Although Musk and Twitter advisers are keen to make moves quickly, it’s possible that decisions could change before the rollout, the sources said. According to Musk the verification plans will help weed out “bots” or spam accounts that take up the social media platform’s space. Those who do pay the $8 fee, Musk said, will also enjoy perks including “half as many ads” and “priority in replies, mentions & search.”

Read it at Bloomberg

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Tries to Win Advertisers Back by Threatening Them

Elon Musk is threatening to “name and shame” advertisers who have hit pause on Twitter while his takeover of the social media platform sows chaos.The idea, apparently, is that Musk’s fans would boycott those companies until they agree to start funneling ad bucks to Twitter again.General Mills, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Pfizer are among the major corporations that have stopped advertising on Twitter since Musk bought it a week ago for $44 billion.The vast majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from advertising, and the new boss was not happy to see the bottom line drying up.“Twitter has had a massive drop...
TheDailyBeast

Diddy Poured Millions Into Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover, Report Says

Sean “Diddy” Combs was among the investors who helped Elon Musk buy Twitter, according to sources close to the musician-mogul cited by TMZ. The musician, 53, is said to have stumped up over $10 million for Musk’s $44 billion takeover, joining the likes of Saudi Arabian Prince Awaleed bin Talal and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in the reported list of the Tesla boss’s backers. A possible Diddy-Musk connection in relation to Twitter emerged earlier this year during the discovery phase of Musk’s protracted legal battle against Twitter, in which three texts exchanged between the pair were among just four messages disclosed by Musk’s lawyers during a vital period in May, The Washington Post reported. The pair were also spotted in the same month sitting near one another in the front row of a Dave Chappelle show at the Hollywood Bowl.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Twitter’s $8 Verification Is Officially Here

It’s official: Twitter verification is just an $8 monthly payment away. The app’s latest update offers Twitter Blue users the chance to receive an elusive—for now— blue checkmark, days after new owner Elon Musk publicly pondered the price people would be willing to pay. “Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow,” the update says. Although Twitter verification has previously existed to prevent people from impersonating public figures and to legitimize journalists and companies, the blue checkmark is now a free-for-all (well, $8-a-month for all). It’s not clear yet when checkmarks will begin appearing on subscribing accounts.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Former Twitter Exec Divulges Two Biggest Dangers of Elon Musk’s Ownership

After Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover resulted in mass lay-offs at the social media platform, former exec Sunil Singhvi has shared two of his biggest concerns as the company moves forward. While chatting with the BBC, the former director of media partnerships talked about the challenges Twitter might face in the coming years. First on the docket: Musk’s own use of the platform. “It’s incredibly hard for a company to work in that situation, if your leader is having thoughts and just spewing them out into the world, it’s quite easy for the business itself to be impacted by [a] swinging...
TheDailyBeast

NBC Was Skeptical of Flawed Pelosi Report Just After it Aired: Report

NBC officials were skeptical of a flawed update on the assault on Paul Pelosi just after it aired on the Today show and launched a conservative uproar, sources told The Washington Post. The network retracted a report by reporter Miguel Almaguer that suggested Pelosi was not in immediate danger when police arrived at his San Francisco home, saying it “did not meet NBC News reporting standards.” Almaguer’s reporting was based on a source who “was unreliable regarding the circumstances that the police encountered when they arrived at the house,” a person familiar told the Post. Network brass was particularly skeptical of the claim that Pelosi walked back toward his alleged assailant David DePape when officers got to him, which led to Almaguer questioning whether Pelosi was still in danger. The retraction did nothing to quell the fury of conservative media, which seized on the report to fuel conspiracy-minded segments about the attack.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON, CA
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says communists got her banned from Twitter

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On January 2nd, 2022, Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Greene) for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the safety of its vaccines. Greene had received multiple warnings and a temporary block from the platform's content moderators but continued to post conspiracy theories anyway, most notably that inoculations are "dangerous" and that "extremely high amounts of COVID vaccine deaths are ignored."
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mastodon Surges in Popularity as Twitter Users Eye the Exits

A previously obscure social network known as Mastodon has acquired hundreds of thousands of new users since Elon Musk took over Twitter last week, according to the founder and CEO. Eugen Rochko was quoted telling CNN that the Mastodon app—which doesn't have ads and depends on crowdfunding—onboarded 230,000 new users over the past week. “It is not as large as Twitter, obviously, but it is the biggest that this network has ever been,” he said. The app has gained popularity as Twitter users eye the exits over an influx of hate speech since Musk took over—along with general chaos. Some...
TheDailyBeast

Shepard Smith to Exit CNBC as It Cancels His Primetime Show

Shepard Smith’s time at CNBC is over.The former Fox News host’s show will end later this month as the network moves to more “business news and personal finance” focus, according to a memo obtained by Variety. The anchor will leave the network after a two-year stint, having joined in 2020—a year after he left Fox amid clashes with his primetime colleagues.“We need to further invest in business news content that provides our audiences actionable understanding of the complex developments in global markets and the implications on institutions, investors and individuals,” CNBC chief KC Sullivan wrote to staffers. “During times of flux...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does

On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
TheDailyBeast

Nike Cuts Ties With Kyrie Irving Over ‘Hate Speech’

Nike has halted its relationship with Kyrie Irving in the wake of the Brooklyn Nets suspending the player for promoting an antisemitic film. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in a statement announcing its decision late Friday. The company said it will no longer be launching the Kyrie 8 show. In a press conference Thursday, Irving said, “I can’t be antisemitic if I know where I came from. I don’t know how the label becomes justified.” He was suspended from the team later that day, bringing about Irving’s first apology. “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he said in an Instagram post late Thursday night.Read it at Bloomberg
IRVING, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy