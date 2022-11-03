Inside Sources Say Twitter Verification Changes Are Coming Next Week: Report

Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Elon Musk is already rolling out his plan to sell blue verification badges for Twitter users, with the launch reportedly set to take place next week, Bloomberg reports. Users will be able to pay an $8/month subscription that “could go live as early as Monday,” according to insiders who spoke to the outlet. “Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it,” said one of the sources, who “requested anonymity discussing plans that aren’t public.” The company is also reportedly making plans to expand access to its edit function, which is currently available to Twitter Blue users who pay $4.99 a month. Under the new guidelines, the edit tool will be opened to all users for free. “That change could be implemented as soon as this week,” the person said, according to Bloomberg. Although Musk and Twitter advisers are keen to make moves quickly, it’s possible that decisions could change before the rollout, the sources said. According to Musk the verification plans will help weed out “bots” or spam accounts that take up the social media platform’s space. Those who do pay the $8 fee, Musk said, will also enjoy perks including “half as many ads” and “priority in replies, mentions & search.”

Read it at Bloomberg