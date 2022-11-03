Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Caldwell police officers injured while arresting 'known gang members'
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with Caldwell Police were injured while arresting two individuals known to the department as "gang members," a news release said Saturday. Police said the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with three people inside on Specht Avenue in Caldwell. According to Caldwell Police, a boy was arrested for possession of a firearm and an additional misdemeanor charge.
Post Register
Meridian school bus driver sentenced for injury to a child
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Leroy Morris (81) a Meridian school bus driver, has been convicted of Felony injury to a child. Morris was sentenced Friday, November 4th, to a suspended ten-year sentence, 3 years fixed and 7 indeterminate. Morris will spend 180 days in jail, to begin immediately, and...
Post Register
CPD Search for Stabbing Suspect
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The CPD is currently on the search for a stabbing suspect. Just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, CPD officers responded to the West Valley Medical Center for a stabbing victim being treated in the ER. Officers determined the male victim was stabbed by someone he knew.
Post Register
Traffic alert: road closures begin Monday in Kuna
Kuna, IDAHO — Two closures begin in Kuna on Monday. ACHD says Lake Hazel Road will be closed from Black Cat Road to Ten Mile Road. This closure is expected to last through November 23rd. Linder Road will be closed between Columbia Road and Hubbard Road. This closure is...
Post Register
Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
Post Register
63-year-old Boise man found dead in structure fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire with an adult victim on the 3600 block of N. Arborcrest Ct. around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27. There was one fatality, David Taylor, a 63-year-old man from Boise. The cause and manner of his death are still pending.
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school
Authorities say an Idaho high school student died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while walking near the school. The post Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Endangered missing person alert issued for Wilder woman
WILDER — The Wilder Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gail R. Burnett. Burnett is a vulnerable adult who was last seen on Nov. 2 at approximately 1:45 p.m. in Greenleaf, Idaho, a city west of Caldwell. Burnett is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately...
Post Register
Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads
Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
Post Register
Boise firefighters stop flames from damaging home interior
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No damage to the interior of a home on W. Foxfire Street, thanks to the quick action of the Boise Fire Department. Firefighters put out the fire on the exterior of the home before it moved inside. Pictures posted on Twitter show the flames from...
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
KIVI-TV
Meridian student killed on the way to school identified by family, coroner
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student, killed after being struck by a pickup truck while walking to school, has been identified by his family and the Ada County Coroner's Office. 16-year-old Terry Binder was walking west while crossing Ten Mile Road, when struck by a GMC pickup...
Police Dog Helps Take Down Suspected Boise Bank Robber
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A police dog helped track down and apprehend a Washington man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in Boise. According to the Boise Police Department, Evaristo Alvear, 37, of Maple Valley, WA was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony robbery, kill or mistreat a police dog, resisting arrest, and obstructing officers following a reported robbery at a bank on W. Fairview at around 2:15 p.m. The suspect had entered the bank and demanded money then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers began to search the area after they were able to get a description of the suspect. The police dog was used to track the man who was located not far from the bank. Alvear would not follow orders given to him by officers telling him to remove his hands from his pocket. Officers then used the dog to take the man down. As the dog approached the suspect the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and allegedly tried to slash the dog. Officers then used a taser to arrest the man. The police dog was not hurt in the incident. Alvear was hospitalized before he was booked into the jail.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Boise (ID) Moves Ahead with New Fire Station with Room for Police, Paramedics
The city of Boise is about to move forward with the construction of Fire Station 13, which will serve the northwest portion of the city, BoiseDev.com reported. Last year, the city signaled it would move forward with the project at the corner of State Street and Bogart Lane, after years of requests and frustrations from residents in the area. Boise annexed the area in 2014, the report said.
Meridian High School student dies after being hit by pickup
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student died Wednesday after being hit while walking across Ten Mile Road. The student was struck by a blue GMC pickup truck at Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. and later died at the scene, a spokesperson for the City of Meridian said.
Post Register
Zoo Boise drops admission prices
Boise, Idaho — Zoo Boise has dropped admission prices going into the fall and winter season. Daily admission is now $9 for people between the ages of 12 and 61. Kids between 3 and 11 and seniors over the age of 62 cost $6. Children 2 and under are...
Best BBQ in the Boise Area
We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
