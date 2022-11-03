SARANAC, N.Y. — The Saranac Central High School boys' and girls’ soccer teams have been doing their thing on the field, but also actively look to give back off the field. Over the past two years, the Chiefs have raised over $50,000 to two separate nonprofit organizations. In 2022, they raised $21,610.40 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York.

SARANAC, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO