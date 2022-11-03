ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Peru High School father-son team win back-to-back football championships

PERU, N.Y. — Winning a championship is a coveted moment in sports, especially when that moment is shared with family. Peru’s Zach O’Connell and Ryon O’Connell have been on the same sidelines for four years as quarterback and head coach, respectively. They also share the same household as father and son.
PERU, NY
mynbc5.com

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont

NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Saranac high school soccer programs raise thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation

SARANAC, N.Y. — The Saranac Central High School boys' and girls’ soccer teams have been doing their thing on the field, but also actively look to give back off the field. Over the past two years, the Chiefs have raised over $50,000 to two separate nonprofit organizations. In 2022, they raised $21,610.40 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York.
SARANAC, NY
mynbc5.com

Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Dartmouth kicking off new diversity, equity and inclusion plan

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College is launching a new three-year plan to help improve diversity, equity and inclusion on campus. The college is launcing its DEI plan through 15 different initiatives and will be collecting data along the way to track its progress. “We want everyone who's engaged with...
HANOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

Burlington voters pass $165M new high school bond act

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington voters have approved a $165 million bond measure to build a new Burlington High School and Technical Center that will replace the former building on Institute Road. The bond measure passed with more than 75% approval, according to Burlington School District officials. “On behalf of...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Women make history across our region after slate of midterm victories

MONTPELIER, Vt. — History was made across our region, as women claimed victory across multiple races, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Attorney General Charity Clark, Senator Maggie Hassan, Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Congresswoman Becca Balint. Balint’s win ended Vermont’s status as the only state never to have...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

J Skis to open retail location in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating after man treated for gunshot wounds in Newport City

NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of an assault after a 19-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Newport City. Troopers said the man, who is from Springfield, Mass., arrived at North Country Hospital on Thursday morning for treatment regarding a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire

CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
CHITTENDEN, VT
mynbc5.com

Preparations underway the night before the midterm elections

Polling places, candidates and invested Vermonters spent much of Monday evening preparing for a big midterm election turnout on Tuesday. At Colchester High School, town clerk Julie Graeter was joined by volunteers to set up their town's only polling site. She said she has a list of about 90 people who are willing to step up and help her on election days.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Franklin County sheriff race gaining lots of attention

A big decision is in the hands of Franklin County residents — who will serve next as the sheriff of Franklin County?. The Franklin County sheriff's seat has become one of the most closely-watched races in Vermont, despite only one candidate appearing on the ballot. John Grismore, a former...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police ID victim in Rutland City fatal shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the victim in afatal shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Rutland City. Troopers said 26-year-old Jonathan Naranjo of Brooklyn, New York was found dead in a car that had crashed in the area of State Street and Cleveland Avenue.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters vote face a stacked midterm ballot on Election Day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — For many on Election Day in Washington County, it wasn't the governor's race or U.S. Senate seats up for grabs throughout the day that got people to the polls but instead Proposition Five. If passed, Proposition Five would add wording to the state constitution protecting all individuals' personal reproductive autonomy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy