mynbc5.com
University of Vermont men's basketball opens season with 80-65 over Brown
BURLINGTON, Vt. — NCAA Division I college basketball tipped off for another season of hoops. For the University of Vermont (1-0), they couldn’t have asked for a better start. The Catamounts opened their regular season at home with an 80-65 win over the Brown University Bears (0-1) on...
mynbc5.com
Peru High School father-son team win back-to-back football championships
PERU, N.Y. — Winning a championship is a coveted moment in sports, especially when that moment is shared with family. Peru’s Zach O’Connell and Ryon O’Connell have been on the same sidelines for four years as quarterback and head coach, respectively. They also share the same household as father and son.
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
mynbc5.com
Saranac high school soccer programs raise thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation
SARANAC, N.Y. — The Saranac Central High School boys' and girls’ soccer teams have been doing their thing on the field, but also actively look to give back off the field. Over the past two years, the Chiefs have raised over $50,000 to two separate nonprofit organizations. In 2022, they raised $21,610.40 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York.
mynbc5.com
Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth kicking off new diversity, equity and inclusion plan
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College is launching a new three-year plan to help improve diversity, equity and inclusion on campus. The college is launcing its DEI plan through 15 different initiatives and will be collecting data along the way to track its progress. “We want everyone who's engaged with...
mynbc5.com
Burlington voters pass $165M new high school bond act
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington voters have approved a $165 million bond measure to build a new Burlington High School and Technical Center that will replace the former building on Institute Road. The bond measure passed with more than 75% approval, according to Burlington School District officials. “On behalf of...
mynbc5.com
Women make history across our region after slate of midterm victories
MONTPELIER, Vt. — History was made across our region, as women claimed victory across multiple races, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Attorney General Charity Clark, Senator Maggie Hassan, Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Congresswoman Becca Balint. Balint’s win ended Vermont’s status as the only state never to have...
mynbc5.com
J Skis to open retail location in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the need for the new Chittenden Solid Waste District MRF
WILLISTON, Vt. — One of the money questions on Tuesday’s ballot is also one that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention this election season: A request for $22 million to replace an aging facility that processes the recycling materials from across northern Vermont. Chittenden County voters will...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after man treated for gunshot wounds in Newport City
NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of an assault after a 19-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Newport City. Troopers said the man, who is from Springfield, Mass., arrived at North Country Hospital on Thursday morning for treatment regarding a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
mynbc5.com
All eyes on Franklin County sheriff's race as embattled candidate wins vote
It's been a race Vermonters have kept their eyes on for awhile now — who will sit next in the sheriff's seat in Vermont's Franklin County?. Former Franklin County Vermont sheriff's deputy John Grismore was recorded on security cameras apparently kicking a handcuffed man in August. He was fired...
mynbc5.com
Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire
CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
mynbc5.com
Preparations underway the night before the midterm elections
Polling places, candidates and invested Vermonters spent much of Monday evening preparing for a big midterm election turnout on Tuesday. At Colchester High School, town clerk Julie Graeter was joined by volunteers to set up their town's only polling site. She said she has a list of about 90 people who are willing to step up and help her on election days.
mynbc5.com
Franklin County sheriff race gaining lots of attention
A big decision is in the hands of Franklin County residents — who will serve next as the sheriff of Franklin County?. The Franklin County sheriff's seat has become one of the most closely-watched races in Vermont, despite only one candidate appearing on the ballot. John Grismore, a former...
mynbc5.com
Police ID victim in Rutland City fatal shooting
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the victim in afatal shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Rutland City. Troopers said 26-year-old Jonathan Naranjo of Brooklyn, New York was found dead in a car that had crashed in the area of State Street and Cleveland Avenue.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vote face a stacked midterm ballot on Election Day
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — For many on Election Day in Washington County, it wasn't the governor's race or U.S. Senate seats up for grabs throughout the day that got people to the polls but instead Proposition Five. If passed, Proposition Five would add wording to the state constitution protecting all individuals' personal reproductive autonomy.
mynbc5.com
Voters head to the polls in Clinton County for the midterm election
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Polls in Clinton County saw a high voter turnout on Tuesday. "It's a very good turnout, I'm impressed," said Marc Gendron, a poll worker in Plattsburgh. Election officials in Cumberland Head also said they had a higher turnout than in previous years. Voters who spoke...
