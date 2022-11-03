ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira College women’s wrestling shocks #14 ESU

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s wrestling stormed out of the gate.

The Soaring Eagles started their second season in school history with an upset win over visiting #14 East Stroudsburg University Wednesday night 25-22. In front of a packed Speidel Gymnasium, Elmira battled to a 13-1 lead by virtue of earning wins in the first three bouts of the night.

Freshman Skylynn Tomlinson secured a pin at the 4:56 mark at 101 pounds for Elmira (1-0) setting the tone for the night. At 155 pounds, returning sophomore All-American Skylah Chakouian made quick work of ESU’s Avia Bibeau by technical fall, 10-0. Chakouian used a big under hook throw in the first period for major points which paved the way to victory.

Mariyah Casados won the decisive final match of the night which earned the victory for Elmira. Casados beat Shola Cascen 12-4 at 191 pounds giving the Soaring Eagles a major statement win starting the year. Elmira now heads to the ESU Open Tournament this Sunday with action starting at 9 am.

Full Scoreboard from Wednesday night below.

Women’s College Wrestling
Elmira College 25, ESU 22

High School Boys Soccer
Corning 2, Warwick 1 – NYS Class AA Sub Regional

High School Volleyball
U-E 3, Horseheads 1
Corning 3, Elmira 0

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

