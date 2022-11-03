Jeep of Faith raffle is Veteran’s Day at Tacky Jacks O.B. The Operation ReConnect raffle for a one-of-a-kind, custom-built, hand-painted – 2021 Jeep Wrangler will come to a conclusion on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at 3 p.m. at Tacky Jacks Orange Beach, which has partnered with the locally based non-profit to raise funds to provide vacations for military families who deal with combat deployments. The funds will be used to provide beach-front accommodations for 7-nights free to the families of returning Armed Services members in every branch and rank. raffle tickets are $20 for 1; $100 for 6 or $500 for 35. Tickets are on sale at Tacky Jacks or at operationreconnect.org or facebook or by calling 251-301-6808.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO