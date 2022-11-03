ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Doncic, Mavs Go Streaking; Jaden Hardy, McKinley Wright IV Shine For Texas Legends

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling 111-110 win at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Luka Doncic became just the second player in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain to start a season with eight consecutive scoring 30+ points. Doncic finished the night with 35 points on just 15 shot attempts in 37 minutes. His magical night showcased multiple tough shots, including a running hook-shot that he gave us a glimpse of during EuroBasket play for Slovenia over the summer.
DALLAS, TX
How Can 76ers Make Up for Irreplaceable James Harden?

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for James Harden last season, the team quickly saw a notable boost in the playmaking department. Although Harden’s scoring was down and teased signs of regression compared to previous years, the ten-time All-Star still brought a ton of value to the table. With a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving’s Recent Behavior

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has spoken out against Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving's recent decision to share an Amazon link to a film promoting hurtful antisemitic lies and nonsensical conspiracy theories, including that the Holocaust, during which over six million Jewish people were murdered for their religion, was a fabrication. Irving tried to skirt around issuing an actual apology in subsequent media conversations and press statements, but his seeming lack of contrition about the whole episode compelled Brooklyn to suspend him, without pay, for "at least" five games. Per Sarah Eisen of CNBC, Nike also opted to suspend their relationship with Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bradley Beal Left Amazed by 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey

Many NBA teams questioned how well Tyrese Maxey’s game could translate to the NBA. As a 19-year-old with one season under his belt at the University of Kentucky, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to getting selected in the 20s during the 2020 NBA Draft. Daryl Morey and...
KENTUCKY STATE

