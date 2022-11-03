ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He found beauty and colour everywhere’: celebrating the life of Nicholas Harding

By David Marr
 3 days ago
Nicholas Harding in his Camperdown studio in 2010. ‘From the start, his work was beautiful if rather gloomy.’

Nicholas Harding has died.

The cancer they thought they’d beaten returned to take him the other day at the age of 66. We lost a good man and beautiful painter whose work is loved.

He could paint a stretch of bush or an umbrella in the sand and make you think you were seeing them for the first time. He did beauty with absolute bravado. One of his flame trees in full bloom is a dazzling sight. But then he painted a patch of railway tracks that takes your breath away.

Nicholas Harding won the 2005 people’s choice award at the Archibald prize for his portrait of Bob Dickerson. Photograph: The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media/Getty Images

Those tracks are at the top of his street in Sydney. The people who live around here do all they can to keep them out of sight until an artist comes along to make us look through his eyes and see how beautiful it is: the tracks, the fences and in the distance the hulking presence of Central station.

This was Harding’s way to work years ago when he was a teaching himself to paint. He turned a painter’s eye on the journey. “I was discovering a language. I was discovering the district and its colour. I was planting my flag.”

He came to Australia as a young kid, lived on the edge of the bush in Sydney, abandoned university, worked for a while in advertising and trained as an animator. Footrot Flats and Blinky Bill are somewhere down deep in his resumé.

A member of the public views an oil on linen painting by Harding titled ‘Margaret Whitlam’. Photograph: Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images

He was always determined to paint. He began to win little prizes. A dealer paid him to abandon animation. And he met Lynne Watkins, his invincible wife. They had a son, Sam.

From the start, his work was beautiful if rather gloomy. He confessed to being wary of colour in those days. “I feared too much would turn a painting into fruit salad.” But the sun broke through, he said. “They start to write their own songs.”

Nicholas Harding’s portrait of Peter Weiss AO was an Archibald prize finalist. Photograph: Nick Kreisler/AGNSW

He always came back to drawing. In huge ink on paper works he put his stamp on the beaches of the far north coast of New South Wales. He became the master of the pandanus, finding endless elegance in those shabby trees. Caravan parks became pure Nicholas Harding.

He always celebrated beauty. He won this year’s Wynne prize at the Art Gallery of New South Wales with Eora, a dazzling four-metre panorama of the bush. Among the entries for the Archibald prize hanging in the rooms next door there was, of course, a portrait by Nicholas Harding.

Nicholas Harding being awarded the $50,000 Wynne prize for the best landscape painting of Australian in May. Photograph: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Nicholas Harding’s Wynne prize-winning work, Eora. Photograph: AGNSW

His faces have been hung in the Archibald nearly every year. He had a steady eye for character. He won in 2001 with a haunting portrait of the actor John Bell. Like so much of his work, the beauty and mystery in those faces over the years came with a trace of menace.

Treatment failed him. He fought a gallant battle. His work survives him. So does his way of looking at his country – askance, at times, but finding beauty and colour everywhere.

