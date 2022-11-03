PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -<Jason Parent, Aroostook Partnership: What are your top three priorities if elected, in the coming legislative session?. Danielle Fienberg, Democrat, Maine State Senate District 2 Candidate: Childcare, housing and public education form the pillars of a functional society and without them, communities really struggle. So many people in our district have felt the pain of a shrinking population, it’s effects ripple into every aspect of our lives. From labor, police and fire department and health care shortages to lower access to food and supplies and literally higher costs for everything. Unless we step up and address the root causes, we’re going to continue to see our neighborhoods and communities slipping away. Here’s a sad truth, Aroostook County has lost more people than any other Maine county in the last decade and Penobscot county has also been losing people every year straight since 2010. We’re all feeling the effects. By addressing the big three, child care, housing and public education, we can create an environment where people want to live here, work here and stay here. Young families today need to have dual incomes in order to afford basic housing, but in order to do that, they need child care. Unfortunately the number of child care providers in our district has dropped by over 40% since 2008. That’s forcing young families like mine out, along with a big chunk of our workforce and economy. It’s not just young families that are hurting either. Seniors that have worked their whole lives and planned carefully are threatened by these rising costs. Especially seniors who rent. And our lack of workers means that seniors are facing difficulties finding help and resources when they need it. By attacking the problem from both angles, affordable housing and childcare, we can bring faster relief to our families that are hurting. Public schools are also a big part of the solution. By making sure that our teachers are paid fairly and that local schools have the resources they need, they’ll be in a better position to support our growing communities. The children of Aroostook and Penobscot are our future and by preparing them for careers within our counties through programs such as targeted skill training, we have a better chance of keeping them here. We also need to take a closer look at teacher retention and give teachers the support they need to do their jobs effectively. And when it comes to school infrastructure I am deeply concerned about the lead in the school drinking water. Our legislature has mandated testing, but they did not mandate or fund remediation when lead is found. Many of our schools do not have the funds needed to make these repairs on their own, putting our children at risk and threatening higher property taxes for already over burdened communities. As your senator, I will be a strong voice about these particular issues in Augusta ensuring that we have the resources that we need to keep our communities healthy, safe and affordable for everyone.

