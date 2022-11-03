Read full article on original website
Political Profile: Danielle Fienberg
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -<Jason Parent, Aroostook Partnership: What are your top three priorities if elected, in the coming legislative session?. Danielle Fienberg, Democrat, Maine State Senate District 2 Candidate: Childcare, housing and public education form the pillars of a functional society and without them, communities really struggle. So many people in our district have felt the pain of a shrinking population, it’s effects ripple into every aspect of our lives. From labor, police and fire department and health care shortages to lower access to food and supplies and literally higher costs for everything. Unless we step up and address the root causes, we’re going to continue to see our neighborhoods and communities slipping away. Here’s a sad truth, Aroostook County has lost more people than any other Maine county in the last decade and Penobscot county has also been losing people every year straight since 2010. We’re all feeling the effects. By addressing the big three, child care, housing and public education, we can create an environment where people want to live here, work here and stay here. Young families today need to have dual incomes in order to afford basic housing, but in order to do that, they need child care. Unfortunately the number of child care providers in our district has dropped by over 40% since 2008. That’s forcing young families like mine out, along with a big chunk of our workforce and economy. It’s not just young families that are hurting either. Seniors that have worked their whole lives and planned carefully are threatened by these rising costs. Especially seniors who rent. And our lack of workers means that seniors are facing difficulties finding help and resources when they need it. By attacking the problem from both angles, affordable housing and childcare, we can bring faster relief to our families that are hurting. Public schools are also a big part of the solution. By making sure that our teachers are paid fairly and that local schools have the resources they need, they’ll be in a better position to support our growing communities. The children of Aroostook and Penobscot are our future and by preparing them for careers within our counties through programs such as targeted skill training, we have a better chance of keeping them here. We also need to take a closer look at teacher retention and give teachers the support they need to do their jobs effectively. And when it comes to school infrastructure I am deeply concerned about the lead in the school drinking water. Our legislature has mandated testing, but they did not mandate or fund remediation when lead is found. Many of our schools do not have the funds needed to make these repairs on their own, putting our children at risk and threatening higher property taxes for already over burdened communities. As your senator, I will be a strong voice about these particular issues in Augusta ensuring that we have the resources that we need to keep our communities healthy, safe and affordable for everyone.
Political Profile: Trey Stewart
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -<Kelly O’Mara, NewsSource 8:What are your top three priorities if elected, in the coming legislative session?. Trey Stewart, Republican, Maine State Senate District 2: I’m currently the ranking member on the energies, utilities and technology committee, if Republicans take back the majority I’d be in line to be a chair there. And first and foremost we have to get our energy costs under control. We have pushed a lot of really bad policies out of Augusta that have resulted in rate increases, like the one folks just saw in their mailboxes. The notice to increase rates, yet again, and it’s purely for the benefit of special interest groups, like the solar lobby. So, we have to change that trajectory that we’re on as a state and get that under control. Second, mental health has to be a priority of the next legislature. It’s certainly a priority for me. We have to address the problems that were created during the pandemic regarding mental health and worsened frankly with the opioid crisis. And the only way we’re going to do that is if the state steps up and takes a more active roll in that regard, including providing resources specifically for rural Maine. And then finally, we have to get our spending under control, over all. We’ve spent so much money in the last couple of years under the guise of pandemic and covid and relief and what it’s really resulting in is that we have set up a really bad scenario in the future. So, we have to get our spending under control in the state.
Janet Mills and Paul LePage enter home stretch of Maine governor's race
NEWCASTLE, Maine -- Nov. 4, 2022 — Following last night'sfifth and final debate, broadcast on WMTW, Democrat Janet Mills and Paul LePage were out campaigning on Friday. Mills told supporters her record and leadership style has been better than LePage's eight years in office, while LePage told supporters if the economy is bad, it doesn't matter what the other issues are.
Fact Check: Maine’s Final Gubernatorial Debate
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Last night, WAGM partnered with WABI and WMTW to bring you the final Gubernatorial debate of 2022 In an effort to keep, you, the voter as informed as possible We’ll break down some of the claims made by the Candidates. The Final Gubernatorial Debate brought...
Political Profile: Troy Jackson
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -<Jason Parent, Aroostook Partnership: What are your top three priorities if elected, in the coming legislative session?. Troy Jackson, Democrat Maine State Senate District 1: I think I have a track record of delivering for Aroostook County. The top three things, I mean, there’s many, but I definitely want to keep on working on delivering for good paying jobs for Aroostook County. I mean, it’s why I fought so hard to create the tax incentive at Twin Rivers to keep those jobs and why I sponsored the bill to bring the potato processing facility to Washburn. Not only did that create hundreds of jobs, but that actually helped the potato industry with the increase in potato production in Aroostook County, since I believe, the first time, since the 1960′s. UMFK with the visitors center to keep that University going well. And I’m also very proud of saving the Veteran’s homes. And not only was that a great thing to do for the veterans, that’s a lot of jobs that were there for people that were very dedicated. And I’m also, along those same lines, as the jobs, making sure that I’m looking at working with Mapleton right now on a project. Secondly, what I call protecting Mainer’s wallets. Property tax relief, revenue sharing, first time in the six years I’ve been back, we’ve got the 100% revenue sharing, 5% for education, prescription drugs, I created the office of affordable health care. I appointed Chrissy Dagget from right here in Presque Isle to be on it. And doing whatever we can for energy costs and since the early 60′s I’ve been hearing about the transmission line in Aroostook County. I got that done. The PUC should be ruling on this later this month. We have a chance to create all those jobs and creating low cost energy right here in Aroostook County. And the last thing of the three is investing in law enforcement, first responders. You know, the things that have been going on recently are really heart wrenching. We need to do more not only for emergency medical services, but for law enforcement in Aroostook County. I’ve sponsored bills to bring more money to rural hospitals and emergency medical services, but we need to do more in that time. And that too, I’m looking forward to releasing the details of a new bill to do more and have law enforcement and have more emergency medical services support in Aroostook County.
Mills, LePage debate for a final time in race for governor
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage made reference to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ comment about inflation being “a distraction” in their final debate Thursday evening, attempting to show she was out of touch at a time of high energy, gasoline and food costs. The...
Janet Mills and Jared Golden's leads shrink in new poll
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District held narrower leads in a poll released on Friday that shows the Democrats in decent position to win their Tuesday elections despite economic strife dominating the 2022 cycle. It was no surprise that Maine’s...
Comparing plans by Janet Mills and Paul LePage to improve Maine education
Oct. 4, 2022 -- — When it comes to education, Maine Governor Janet Mills considers increasing state funding for it one of her top achievements of the past four years. This year, the state fulfilled a legal requirement to cover 55% of local public school costs from Pre-K through 12th grade.
Maine PUC selects winning bids for Northern Maine transmission line and renewable energy projects
Hallowell, Maine – The Maine Public Utilities Commission selected two projects to promote renewable energy development in northern Maine, as required by law. The first is for the development of a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission line to connect renewable energy resources located in northern Maine with the New England grid and the second is a renewable energy generation project to transmit power across that transmission line.
Ahead of the midterm election, young immigrant voters detail their concerns and hopes for Maine
There are two Somali Americans running for seats in the Maine Legislature this year, and a growing number of Mainers from immigrant backgrounds are seeking, and winning, positions in municipal government. Still, some say much more representation is needed in the state. That's one point that came up during a...
Mills, LePage campaign with less than one week until Election Day
MAINE, USA — Both major party candidates for Maine governor hit the campaign trail Wednesday, each in friendly party strongholds. Former Governor Paul LePage, a Republican, hosted a press conference at Dysarts Truck Stop in Hermon, standing in front of a parked heating oil delivery truck while discussing high heating energy costs Mainers are currently facing.
Maine clarifies limits on medical marijuana providers
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine delivered an October surprise to medical marijuana providers with guidance limiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by treating them like tobacco. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy released guidance on Oct. 7 that effectively bans medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing those products altogether while medical marijuana dispensaries and stores must treat them like tobacco products with an age limit of 21. Previously, those could be provided to people 18 and older with a medical marijuana card. The guidance caused an outcry because pre-rolled products and liquid concentrates for vaping are among the most popular — and profitable — cannabis products sold in medical and adult recreational stores. Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman, co-chair of the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, accused the Maine OCP of “executive branch overreach and bad faith.”
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
How to find a sample ballot ahead of 2022 New Hampshire general election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's easy for New Hampshire voters looking to view what the Election Day ballot looks like in their voter precinct. Voters can simply visit this link, select their town/city ward and click "Show Sample Ballot." The ballot will then be visible. A PDF version can also...
Bar Harbor Bank and Trust supporting Maine’s Lobstermen’s Association
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making a long term commitment and providing financial support to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s efforts to protect the state’s lobster industry. Maine Lobstermen’s Association was founded in 1954 and is currently the oldest and largest fishing industry...
Political Profile Kevin Freeman
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - We continue our Political Profile series with Maine State House District 5 which features Incumbent Republican Joseph Underwood and Democrat Kevin Freeman. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership, interviewed the candidates for the local races. Each candidate had 5 minutes to answer the same 3 questions. Those questions were provided ahead of time. The interviews were all done through Zoom. We now have Democratic challenger Kevin Freeman.
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit
(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
