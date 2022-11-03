NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. ”I think it’s a huge accomplishment, I really do,” Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said of his team’s bowl eligibility. ”For this team...

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO