Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Next Phoenix Zoo happy hour event has bonus of ZooLights preview
PHOENIX – The final Phoenix Zoo happy hour event of 2022 has an added attraction: a sneak peek of this year’s ZooLights. Roars & Pours gives grownups the chance to enjoy the zoo grounds while sipping on alcoholic drinks, which are available for purchase. The experience from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, rain or moonshine, is limited to adults 21 and over.
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022
November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
fox10phoenix.com
History on display at world's largest flying museum in Arizona
The Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa is a great place to check out military history and wartime artifacts. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin has a look.
kjzz.org
These Phoenix Police tips could keep porch pirates away from your holiday deliveries
As the holiday season approaches, more online shoppers will begin to make purchases to be delivered to their homes. But items left on porches are vulnerable to being stolen. Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower suggests video monitoring devices to capture these porch pirates. “Having that surveillance camera at the door...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Frontier Airlines launches new nonstop routes from Phoenix with discounted fares, but not for long
PHOENIX - Frontier Airlines is set to launch six new nonstop routes out of Sky Harbor Airport for fares as low as $29, but the discounted prices will only be available until Nov. 10. Service starts for the following flights on these dates, and here's how much the introductory fare...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
‘She was a giver, always’: Young Valley cornea, tissue donor featured on race car for NASCAR race this weekend
AVONDALE, Ariz — If one ADOT MVD parking lot could tell a full-circle story, it’s the one in Mesa near Greenfield and Baseline roads. It was at 18 years old, at that MVD, that Gloria Estrada registered to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. Something her parents...
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds and warmer temps coming to the area
As winds continue to come through the Desert Southwest things could be getting a bit warmer throughout the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern with showers and a few thunderstorms is impacting the Phoenix metro this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail continue to be the threat going into this evening. As the core of activity shifts eastward this evening, expect quieter but continued cold conditions into Friday. A warming trend is expected going into early next week. Another cold and possibly wetter pattern has potential to impact the region over the middle of next week, but that possibility still remains uncertain at this time.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Detroit Coney Grill Brings A Taste of The Motor City To The Valley
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. The Coney...
AZFamily
Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you move into a new house, the mail service should be pretty smooth. You start getting mail at your new address, and the previous owners get their mail forwarded to their new home. That’s not happening for one Valley man, and the post office admits they haven’t seen a situation quite like this before.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Arizona
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona this month. Read on to learn more. Marshalls, a popular discount retail chain, is opening another new store location in Maricopa, Arizona on November 13, 2022.
talkbusiness.net
American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter
Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
fox10phoenix.com
Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win
The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
