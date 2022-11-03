ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LSUSports.net

LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans troll Texas A&M over latest hype video

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was famous for his “one team, one heartbeat” saying during his tenure, especially during the 2019 national championship season. The Tigers, of course, had one of the best teams in college football history, led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, when they finished undefeated and thrashed Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff. Orgeron went from assistant to interim to permanent head coach during his time at LSU. The rise was as dramatic as the fall.
FanSided

Brian Kelly powering through the mockery, lands another 5-star for the LSU family

Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?
KPLC TV

McNeese breaks four game losing streak against Eastern Illinois

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers for an out of conference game Saturday night. Starting things off, the Cowboys getting on the board first with a 39 yard field goal by Garrison Smith, bringing the score to 3-0 Cowboys. On their next possession, the Cowboys were driving for the end zone again....Ryan Roberts hands the ball off to Deonta McMahon to get the first down and then some... Next play...Ryan Roberts passes to Deota McMahon who throws it to Jon McCall who gets it in the end zone for the Cowboy’s first touchdown of the night 10-0 Cowboys.
visitbatonrouge.com

Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge

Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
High School Football PRO

Gonzales, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
