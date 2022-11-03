Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Shaq shakes hands with Brian Kelly before LSU and Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal shook hands with LSU head football coach Brian Kelly before the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide in Death Valley. O'Neal is immortalized on LSU's campus, with a 900-pound bronze statue sitting outside of the PMAC.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arrests made on field in Tiger Stadium after LSU beats Alabama in overtime
Arrests were made on the field as LSU fans celebrated the 32-31 overtime win over Alabama. It was the second time in 3 games that a team that defeated Alabama saw their fans storm the field. Following Mason Taylor’s 2-point conversion catch in the corner of the end zone to...
LSUSports.net
LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans troll Texas A&M over latest hype video
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was famous for his “one team, one heartbeat” saying during his tenure, especially during the 2019 national championship season. The Tigers, of course, had one of the best teams in college football history, led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, when they finished undefeated and thrashed Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff. Orgeron went from assistant to interim to permanent head coach during his time at LSU. The rise was as dramatic as the fall.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
Brian Kelly powering through the mockery, lands another 5-star for the LSU family
Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?
KPLC TV
McNeese breaks four game losing streak against Eastern Illinois
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers for an out of conference game Saturday night. Starting things off, the Cowboys getting on the board first with a 39 yard field goal by Garrison Smith, bringing the score to 3-0 Cowboys. On their next possession, the Cowboys were driving for the end zone again....Ryan Roberts hands the ball off to Deonta McMahon to get the first down and then some... Next play...Ryan Roberts passes to Deota McMahon who throws it to Jon McCall who gets it in the end zone for the Cowboy’s first touchdown of the night 10-0 Cowboys.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Alabama football coach Nick Saban takes a hard hit on the sideline during the LSU game
Alabama football coach Nick Saban took a hard hit on the sideline during the first half of Saturday night's game against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels missed the mark on a pass downfield and Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry tried to make a play on the ball, but the defensive back instead rolled into the Crimson Tide sideline.
Breaking: QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU, Reclassifies to 2024 Class
Tigers secure their quarterback of the future, will get him a year early after reclassifying.
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
Mutual Respect: Nick Saban and Brian Kelly Bring Class to an Otherwise Ferocious Rivalry
From phone calls to postgame remarks, Saban and Kelly's unique relationship presents calm amidst a tumultuous storm.
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final game of the regular season, which means it’s the final chance at getting a playoff spot for some teams.
LSU Reveille
It's officially 'Bama Hate Week' on Twitter. Here are the top 10 anti-Bama memes by LSU fans
LSU fans have given this week the nickname “Bama hate week.”. It has become a tradition on and off campus for LSU football fans of all ages to come together and come up with creative ways to make jokes about the school’s archrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The...
brproud.com
Denham Springs High to play first game at newly renovated stadium Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The community of Denham Springs has been in eager anticipation of the recently renovated athletic facilities at Denham Springs High School (DSHS). The result of the rebuilding efforts have been a long time coming. It’s something locals have been waiting for ever since a tax...
theadvocate.com
Two onside kicks and a key interception led West Feliciana to the District 6-4A title
Drey Trosclair thought his Plaquemine team was in a good place. The Green Devils overcame a 14-point deficit and led by one point with 8:33 to go in the third quarter. “I felt good about it,” Trosclair said. “There is never a good time to make a mistake. We made several of them, and that was the difference in the game.”
3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season
It is Week 10 of the High School football season - the final week of the regular season. Sure, district titles are great no matter when they are won but when these championships are decided during the last week of the regular season, it just adds a whole other layer of excitement for everyone involved - the players, the coaches, and the fans.
visitbatonrouge.com
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
Gonzales, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gonzales, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ascension Catholic School football team will have a game with Ascension Christian High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
