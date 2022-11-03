ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

