One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Yes, White Castle beer exists: 10 beers to consider sipping in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our review of beers this month covers a variety of styles from breweries across the country, from Maine to Maryland and beyond. Our monthly review covers beers from multiple states and Canada. As usual, the beers should be available on local store shelves. Our photos show what the beers look like, and we list our favorites at the end.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX: $100 free bet, Cavs tickets chance
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio will launch its online sports betting platform at the start of 2023 and Caesars has a bonus ready now. With our Caesars...
12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check
With an average monthly payment of $1,618.29, according to the SSA, Social Security is not enough to get by in retirement for most people who have no other money coming in -- unless they move to one...
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign
Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion
The record-breaking Powerball jackpot just keeps growing, and now the big prize is reaching astronomical levels.
How to snag a $69 flight from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale
Frontier Airlines just launched a non-stop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
The oldest active Black bowling league rolls in Cleveland
Take a step back in time with good food, people and open lanes at the oldest active Black bowling alley in Cleveland.
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing
The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Sheffield Lake, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The U.S. Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor is searching for a kayaker who went missing Saturday afternoon. The kayaker was reported missing just after 3:30 p.m. and was last seen in the area of Sheffield Lake, U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes said on Twitter. The coast guard...
Cleveland Mayor abruptly ends interview when pressed about leaf pickup response
On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb ended an interview with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan when he was pressed about canceling the leaf pickup program and told how it upset residents.
Will there be basketball life at Cleveland State after Dennis Gates? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dennis Gates left Cleveland State and took two of his star Vikings players to his new job at Missouri. In his three seasons at CSU, Gates won back-to-back Horizon League titles. The Vikings also went to the 2021 NCAA tournament and to the 2022 NIT. He had a 39-19 record in his last two seasons.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
cleveland19.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements
Parma’s State Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting Nov. 1. Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video) This is a recording of 19 News at 4:30 p.m. Construction projects on East 9th Street causing congestion in downtown Cleveland. This is...
Cleveland hits record high of 77 degrees Saturday, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland beat a record Saturday afternoon, hitting a high of 77 degrees at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service confirmed. The last time Cleveland hit a record on this day was in 2015 when temperatures reached up to 76...
Hot Chicken Takeover Closes Underperforming Strongsville Location
Opened during the pandemic, the restaurant struggled to gain a footing
