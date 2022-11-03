ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Karlie Kloss flashes her legs in shimmery asymmetrical skirt and matching blouse at the WSJ Innovator Awards in NYC

By Jacqueline Lindenberg For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Karlie Kloss made a stunning appearance in an eye-catching silk ensemble as she walked the red carpet at the WSJ Innovator Awards in NYC.

The supermodel, 30, was all smiles as she arrived at the star-studded event held in the big apple earlier Wednesday evening.

The special ceremony was held to help honor creatives and industry leaders, and some of the honorees included actress, Margot Robbie, and comedian, Maya Rudolph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5PLJ_0iwmW6Vm00
Beautiful: Karlie Kloss, 30, turned heads in a silk pleated skirt and matching blouse as she attended the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards earlier Wednesday evening 

The talented beauty stepped in front of the cameras once she arrived at the event held at the Museum of Modern Art in the heart of Manhattan.

Karlie flaunted her long, toned legs in a champagne-colored, high-low pleated skirt. The right portion of the piece was short, while the opposite side fell from pleated silk to sheer material.

The star opted for a matching, long-sleeved blouse which she tucked into the waist of her flowy skirt.

The top buttons of the blouse were left unbuttoned, showcasing a glittering necklace with a teardrop embellishment on the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBFM9_0iwmW6Vm00
Radiant smile: The stunning supermodel sent a cheerful smile to the cameras as she posed for a quick photo session at the event 

To further accessorize her gorgeous look for the evening, Karlie added a pair of small earrings that matched the rhinestone necklace.

She slipped into a pair of champagne-colored, open-toed heels that were secured with thin straps at the ankles.

Her long locks were slicked pack into a tight, chic ponytail, allowing her hair to fall down behind her.

Karlie carried a mini clutch bag in her right hand that sparkled under the bright lights.

The supermodel kept her makeup classic and elegant, comprising of black mascara, a peach-colored blush and a nude-colored lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSEwV_0iwmW6Vm00
Special evening: The WSJ Innovator Awards gathers both creatives and industry leaders to honor those who have made positive changes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rii8o_0iwmW6Vm00
Star-studded guests: At the award ceremony earlier Wednesday, some other guests aside Karlie that were in attendance included Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, and Jerry Seinfeld; seen in October in Paris 

The 2022 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards was created to bring together a large number of creatives and industry leaders to honor individuals who have made positive changes in the world.

According to WSJ, some of the talented honorees at the ceremony included Margot Robbie, Maya Rudolph, and Yves Saint Laurent creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

To support the honorees, a list of celebrity guests were also in attendance, such as Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Amber Valletta, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Karlie has been working through a busy schedule, and recently flew to Arkansas to attend a previous star-studded affair at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HZDk_0iwmW6Vm00
Stunning: Karlie recently attended an art event in Arkansas shortly before Halloween at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Arts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYY0t_0iwmW6Vm00
Fun night: Earlier last week before Halloween, the model attended the Grit to Glamour event at an Arkansas art museum and shared memorable moments onto her Instagram page 

She donned a sparkling, strapless gold dress that showcased her fit physique while accentuating her slim waist.

Karlie not only was a special guest among other celebrities, but was also an executive chair for the event.

The beauty uploaded memorable moments from the Grit to Glamour experience as she gandered at the numerous pieces of artwork at the museum.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

