reallyok
3d ago
I won’t be voting for any of the folks who are in office now again. Building too much and not near enough infrastructure improvements to handle it. Traffic is ridiculous.
2
NEW: On-site D-SNAP location in Seminole County open all weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Seminole County until Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP...
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
Apopka residents fed up with flooding that’s soaked their neighborhood for 2 months
APOPKA, Fla. — People have had enough of the standing water that has soaked an Apopka neighborhood for two months. The city of Apopka initially said the solution to the problem was to wait for the water to evaporate, but two months later and the water soaking Clear Lake Estates is now covered in what looks like algae.
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
click orlando
On-site D-SNAP locations coming to Oviedo Mall, Volusia Ocean Center this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in-person Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations will open for the weekend at Oviedo Mall and the Volusia Ocean Center. The Oviedo Mall site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 4,...
mynews13.com
Port Orange officials telling residents of Volusia County retirement community no homes being condemned after Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community in Port Orange are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Ian. On Wednesday, city...
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Orange County: FHP
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Deltona woman is dead after her car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. Authorities...
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
fox35orlando.com
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
orangeobserver.com
W.G. commission moves forward with water ordinance
The city of Winter Garden discussed the first reading of a series of ordinances regarding the annexation, land use designation and rezoning of a property at the commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 27. The ordinances pertain to 0.78 acres located at 958 Tildenville School Road, west of Tildenville School Road, east...
aroundosceola.com
State Attorney Worrell reaches out at BVL town hall meeting
With safety a growing concern in Osceola County, Ninth Judicial State Attorney Monique Worrell, along with Kissimmee and St. Cloud Police Chiefs Jeff O’Dell and Doug Goerke, hosted an Osceola County Town Hall Meeting. The meeting, held Thursday at the Buenaventura Lakes Library, gave the opportunity for constituents to...
click orlando
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections investigating verbal attacks at early voting sites
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Some Central Florida supervisors of elections have said they’ve had verbal altercations at early voting sites. Chris Anderson, the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections said his office is investigating about five incidents that happened at two of their early voting sites. As a former...
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
villages-news.com
Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages
Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages. Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the ongoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge. Kissinger entered a...
mynews13.com
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
villages-news.com
Foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at home in The Villages
A foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at a home in The Villages. The foreclosure sale is set for Nov. 17 at the home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo. The home was the subject of two public hearings Friday before the Community Development District 2...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
FHP: Deputy injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy and another person were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 near Mount Dora just after 6:30 a.m.
