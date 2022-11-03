ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Comments / 2

reallyok
3d ago

I won’t be voting for any of the folks who are in office now again. Building too much and not near enough infrastructure improvements to handle it. Traffic is ridiculous.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NEW: On-site D-SNAP location in Seminole County open all weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Seminole County until Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP...
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

W.G. commission moves forward with water ordinance

The city of Winter Garden discussed the first reading of a series of ordinances regarding the annexation, land use designation and rezoning of a property at the commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 27. The ordinances pertain to 0.78 acres located at 958 Tildenville School Road, west of Tildenville School Road, east...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
aroundosceola.com

State Attorney Worrell reaches out at BVL town hall meeting

With safety a growing concern in Osceola County, Ninth Judicial State Attorney Monique Worrell, along with Kissimmee and St. Cloud Police Chiefs Jeff O’Dell and Doug Goerke, hosted an Osceola County Town Hall Meeting. The meeting, held Thursday at the Buenaventura Lakes Library, gave the opportunity for constituents to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages

Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages. Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the ongoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge. Kissinger entered a...
BELLEVIEW, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy