Read full article on original website
A Patriot
3d ago
He is a hell of a lot better for Maine than Mills has been...in my opinion which I have a Constitutional right to, Mills has destroyed this state.
Reply(1)
16
God loves you
3d ago
Lepage is full of talk, he can't do nothing about high heating oil price,and he'll do a flip when he gets in there.
Reply(1)
12
Mz Viky
2d ago
LePage is a bully & only wants power, like his idol, the cult leader, Trump. The GOP is not the party it used to be, so my vote, as well as my family & friends, is to save our republic/democracy & women’s reproductive rights, & TRUTH. Our economy & inflation will rebound, as it always has, but not without DEMOCRACY…VOTE BLUE🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙
Reply(1)
7
Related
wagmtv.com
Fact Check: Maine’s Final Gubernatorial Debate
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Last night, WAGM partnered with WABI and WMTW to bring you the final Gubernatorial debate of 2022 In an effort to keep, you, the voter as informed as possible We’ll break down some of the claims made by the Candidates. The Final Gubernatorial Debate brought...
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage enter home stretch of Maine governor's race
NEWCASTLE, Maine -- Nov. 4, 2022 — Following last night'sfifth and final debate, broadcast on WMTW, Democrat Janet Mills and Paul LePage were out campaigning on Friday. Mills told supporters her record and leadership style has been better than LePage's eight years in office, while LePage told supporters if the economy is bad, it doesn't matter what the other issues are.
WMTW
Comparing Janet Mills and Paul LePage on expanding affordable housing in Maine
Oct. 12, 2022 — One way incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills wants to increase Maine's affordable housing supply is to require municipalities to amend their zoning rules. Two housing units must now be permitted on any lot previously zoned for a single-family home. In more populous towns and cities,...
WMTW
Comparing plans by Janet Mills and Paul LePage to improve Maine education
Oct. 4, 2022 -- — When it comes to education, Maine Governor Janet Mills considers increasing state funding for it one of her top achievements of the past four years. This year, the state fulfilled a legal requirement to cover 55% of local public school costs from Pre-K through 12th grade.
Older Mainers share concerns ahead of midterm elections
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Jessica Simpson is 71 and worked for the Social Security Administration for more than three decades before retiring to Maine. "I do consider myself one of the fortunate people," Simpson said. She added that's because she has a federal pension. Now she spends her time...
WMTW
Comparing abortion views in Maine Governor's race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage
When it comes to abortion rights, incumbent Maine Governor Janet Mills likes to say she's been un-wavering. "A woman's right to choose is and will always be protected in Maine!” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, told a rally for reproductive rights on Tuesday in Portland. “So long as I am governor, you can be damn sure my veto pen will stand in the way of any and all efforts to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to abortion in our state!"
maineinsights.com
Maine PUC selects winning bids for Northern Maine transmission line and renewable energy projects
Hallowell, Maine – The Maine Public Utilities Commission selected two projects to promote renewable energy development in northern Maine, as required by law. The first is for the development of a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission line to connect renewable energy resources located in northern Maine with the New England grid and the second is a renewable energy generation project to transmit power across that transmission line.
mainepublic.org
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
Maine clarifies limits on medical marijuana providers
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine delivered an October surprise to medical marijuana providers with guidance limiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by treating them like tobacco. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy released guidance on Oct. 7 that effectively bans medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing those products altogether while medical marijuana dispensaries and stores must treat them like tobacco products with an age limit of 21. Previously, those could be provided to people 18 and older with a medical marijuana card. The guidance caused an outcry because pre-rolled products and liquid concentrates for vaping are among the most popular — and profitable — cannabis products sold in medical and adult recreational stores. Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman, co-chair of the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, accused the Maine OCP of “executive branch overreach and bad faith.”
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
maineinsights.com
Our Power applauds jobs expansion in Maine thanks to low rates in consumer-owned electric utility service areas
Portland, ME: The new $400 million investment in a Houlton-area manufacturing plant by LP Building Solutions adds to the mounting evidence that consumer-owned electric utilities are very good for business development in Maine. When asked to comment on this new investment, Wayne Jortner, lead petitioner on the Our Power citizen...
Maine to get $42.5M for fuel assistance
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting more money from the federal government to help low-income consumers heat their homes, with energy costs expected to skyrocket this winter. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that it is providing $4.5 billion in assistance for home...
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
themainewire.com
Mills Admin Added Signed Letter to $850 Checks to Influence Election After Promising Lawmakers It Wouldn’t
Maine Gov. Janet Mills spent more than $500,000 to mail physical checks, rather than make $850 instant electronic deposits, so she could also include a signed letter taking credit for the payments days before Election Day. “You — the people of Maine — are our greatest asset, and I will...
Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount
MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
mainepublic.org
As seas rise, an effort to protect Maine's migrating salt marshes gets $1M boost
As sea levels rise, salt marshes in Maine are expected to migrate into adjacent uplands. An anonymous million-dollar donation announced Thursday aims to protect them as they move. Maine Coast Heritage Trust says the money will allow it to complete seven conservation deals, extending from York to Cutler, involving 950...
Let’s Break Down Powerball Winnings After Taxes for Maine and New Hampshire
$1.2 billion dollars is life-changing money for almost anyone. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire, right? Well not so fast. By the time the government gets a hold of their cut, you're going to be left with a lot less than $1.2B. Not only does the...
Comments / 10