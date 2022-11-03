ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 10

A Patriot
3d ago

He is a hell of a lot better for Maine than Mills has been...in my opinion which I have a Constitutional right to, Mills has destroyed this state.

Reply(1)
16
God loves you
3d ago

Lepage is full of talk, he can't do nothing about high heating oil price,and he'll do a flip when he gets in there.

Reply(1)
12
Mz Viky
2d ago

LePage is a bully & only wants power, like his idol, the cult leader, Trump. The GOP is not the party it used to be, so my vote, as well as my family & friends, is to save our republic/democracy & women’s reproductive rights, & TRUTH. Our economy & inflation will rebound, as it always has, but not without DEMOCRACY…VOTE BLUE🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙

Reply(1)
7
Related
wagmtv.com

Fact Check: Maine’s Final Gubernatorial Debate

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Last night, WAGM partnered with WABI and WMTW to bring you the final Gubernatorial debate of 2022 In an effort to keep, you, the voter as informed as possible We’ll break down some of the claims made by the Candidates. The Final Gubernatorial Debate brought...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Janet Mills and Paul LePage enter home stretch of Maine governor's race

NEWCASTLE, Maine -- Nov. 4, 2022 — Following last night'sfifth and final debate, broadcast on WMTW, Democrat Janet Mills and Paul LePage were out campaigning on Friday. Mills told supporters her record and leadership style has been better than LePage's eight years in office, while LePage told supporters if the economy is bad, it doesn't matter what the other issues are.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Comparing abortion views in Maine Governor's race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage

When it comes to abortion rights, incumbent Maine Governor Janet Mills likes to say she's been un-wavering. "A woman's right to choose is and will always be protected in Maine!” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, told a rally for reproductive rights on Tuesday in Portland. “So long as I am governor, you can be damn sure my veto pen will stand in the way of any and all efforts to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to abortion in our state!"
MAINE STATE
maineinsights.com

Maine PUC selects winning bids for Northern Maine transmission line and renewable energy projects

Hallowell, Maine – The Maine Public Utilities Commission selected two projects to promote renewable energy development in northern Maine, as required by law. The first is for the development of a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission line to connect renewable energy resources located in northern Maine with the New England grid and the second is a renewable energy generation project to transmit power across that transmission line.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Maine clarifies limits on medical marijuana providers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine delivered an October surprise to medical marijuana providers with guidance limiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by treating them like tobacco. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy released guidance on Oct. 7 that effectively bans medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing those products altogether while medical marijuana dispensaries and stores must treat them like tobacco products with an age limit of 21. Previously, those could be provided to people 18 and older with a medical marijuana card. The guidance caused an outcry because pre-rolled products and liquid concentrates for vaping are among the most popular — and profitable — cannabis products sold in medical and adult recreational stores. Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman, co-chair of the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, accused the Maine OCP of “executive branch overreach and bad faith.”
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine to get $42.5M for fuel assistance

(The Center Square) – Maine is getting more money from the federal government to help low-income consumers heat their homes, with energy costs expected to skyrocket this winter. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that it is providing $4.5 billion in assistance for home...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount

MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy