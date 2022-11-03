Read full article on original website
Mariska Hargitay Has a Ball at Recent Knicks Game
Mariska Hargitay scored more than just courtside tickets to a recent Knicks game. The actress took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a carousel of photos of her having a ball at the game–literally! Hargitay donned a plaid blazer with a black top underneath, looking super sophisticated for the Saturday night basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Sea Coast Echo
Ed Sheeran ''signs off' until 2023
Ed Sheeran has "signed off" for the year. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has just filmed a music video for his new album, due out next year, and has now gone on a hiatus. Alongside a snap from the beach set of the promo, in which he's stood on a giant rock, Ed wrote on Instagram: "Signing off now until 2023.
Sea Coast Echo
Rihanna is 'not getting involved' in ASAP Rocky's court case
Rihanna is "not getting involved" in ASAP Rocky's court case. The 34-year-old pop star has been dating rapper Rocky, 34, since November 2020 and has an eight-month-old son with him but he has reportedly discouraged her from making a court appearance throughout his ongoing assault trial. A source said: "Rihanna...
