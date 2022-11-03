ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

Comments / 24

sunnygyrl
6d ago

Well when you build homes on swamplands, it’s only a matter of time. Florida is full of underground rivers and caves. Developers don’t care about any of this or about you. Only the dollar

Reply
11
Candees32922
6d ago

Even if “they” fixed it I would always worry about it. It would keep me up at night. I would have to move.

Reply(3)
7
Bodyguy in fl
6d ago

invitation homes is one if the worst. run while you. they will never fix it

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Will Flagler Beach pier survive Hurricane Nicole?

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The pier in Flagler Beach is taking yet another beating from a powerful storm. Though Hurricane Nicole has not made landfall in Florida yet, Central Florida beaches, including Flagler Beach are already seeing significant beach erosion from the approaching tropical storm. On Wednesday afternoon, FOX 35...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida

As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say

A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday. Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WECT

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida counties prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole

This article was updated at 5 p.m. Monday to include information from Orange County officials. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall on Florida’s east coast later this week. The declaration includes Brevard, Lake,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida airports closing ahead of dangerous storm

Tropical Storm Nicole is slated to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way to Florida, and airports near Orlando, including Orlando International Airport, are closing ahead of the storm. Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando is on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy