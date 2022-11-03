Nick Carter, brother of the late Aaron Carter, has issued a message via Instagram mourning the loss of his sibling while acknowledging a “complicated” relationship. Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub Saturday at his Lancaster, Calif. home. Nick Carter is currently in the U.K. on the last leg of a tour with his group Backstreet Boys. The group is appearing tonight at the O2 arena in London. In a statement on Instagram (see below), Nick Carter began, “My heart has been broken today” alongside a photograph of the two in earlier days. “Even though my brother and I have had a...

