Read full article on original website
Related
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Made Their Red Carpet Debut In An All-Gucci Look
The Gucci blanket...need.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ellie Goulding opens Raya account to look for friends
Ellie Goulding has opened a Raya account to look for friends. The 35-year-old pop star has joined the celebrity dating app - despite being married to Caspar Jopling - but is said to be searching for some new pals.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sadie Sink not ready for Stranger Things to end
Sadie Sink isn't ready to say goodbye to 'Stranger Things'. The 20-year-old actress - who plays Max Mayfield in the drama series - will see the show end after its upcoming fifth season and she "can't think" about what will happen when the cameras stop rolling for the last time.
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
Comments / 0