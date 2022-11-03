ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ellie Goulding opens Raya account to look for friends

Ellie Goulding has opened a Raya account to look for friends. The 35-year-old pop star has joined the celebrity dating app - despite being married to Caspar Jopling - but is said to be searching for some new pals.
Sadie Sink not ready for Stranger Things to end

Sadie Sink isn't ready to say goodbye to 'Stranger Things'. The 20-year-old actress - who plays Max Mayfield in the drama series - will see the show end after its upcoming fifth season and she "can't think" about what will happen when the cameras stop rolling for the last time.

