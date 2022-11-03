Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4
HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.
The CW Reportedly Cancels Beloved Long-Running Comedy Series
There have been some major changes to The CW and a lot of the network's shows might not be safe, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Nextstar recently purchased a controlling interest in The CW, and more than 30 employees at the company have been laid off. While fans await news on their favorite shows, it looks like the long-running comedy might be getting the axe. Colin Mochrie, who has been a part of the show for quite a while, took to Twitter to say they're filming their final season.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
Loki's TVA Agents Nearly Had Major Super-Powered Suits
Loki's TVA agents could have looked very different on Disney+. New images from Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series have fans wondering what could have been. Wunmi Mosaku and her fellow hunters were outfitted like shock troopers in the Marvel Studios show. But, Loki's resident authority had some designs that wouldn't have looked out of place in Halo or Destiny at one point in development. Arm shielding and exoskeleton touches not that different from Green Goblin's redesign in Spider-Man: No Way Home are all over these images. It's curious to think how that would have changed the feel of the series for some of the people watching at home. Check out the wild pictures for yourself down below!
Bob Odenkirk Rumored to Be Up for Secret Marvel Role in Wonder Man
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is rumored to be up for a role in Mavel's Wonder Man series on Disney+. Like most Marvel Studios castings, who Odenkirk would be playing in Wonder Man is not known; sources close to Illuminerdi are claiming that Odenkirk is up for the role of the manager to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The distinguishing twist in Wonder Man's story is that he isn't just a superhero but also a famous actor, whose career rises with superpowered status.
Manifest: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 4
Netflix is about to get a new Calling. After being cancelled by NBC following Season 3, Manifest has been saved by Netflix to deliver a fourth and final season. These last 20 episodes are being split in half, with the first batch arriving this week. While this is the first time a new season of Manifest has debuted on Netflix, the streaming service has had the show in its catalog for over a year now. That said, the show's complex narrative and dozen-plus subplots make for an overall storyline that could get too complex if not appropriately retraced beforehand.
Griffin Santopietro Talks Anthony's Journey in Cobra Kai and Reveals What He Hopes to Explore in Season 6
Netflix's Cobra Kai delivered another stellar season with season 5, and part of the magic of the show is seeing how these characters grow and evolve in their approach to each other as well as what they hope to achieve in the world of martial arts. Both couldn't be more applicable to Anthony Larusso, who is played by the talented Griffin Santopietro. Anthony has gone from someone not interested in his father's legacy in the least and somewhat of a bully to embracing the dojo and a better version of himself throughout the series, and in season 5 we truly see that transformation start to shift into overdrive. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Santopietro all about Anthony's evolution in seasons 4 and 5, as well as what he hopes to explore in a possible season 6.
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
Critical Role Author Madeleine Roux on "Fun, Weird and Unexpected" The Nine Eyes of Lucien Novel
Critical Role's newest novel explores The Mighty Nein campaign from the perspective of one of its main villains. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House released Critical Role: The Mighty Nein--The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel written by Madeleine Roux that explored the origins of Lucien, the enigmatic mercenary and blood hunter whose life became entangled with The Mighty Nein in many ways. Last week. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Roux about her experience writing the book, how she approached researching Lucien, and whether she would venture back into the world of Critical Role for a second time.
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios Plans Teased by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
A new era for DC movies and television shows is officially upon us, with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced to be co-leading the newly-minted DC Studios. The imprint, which will be a key part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will have Gunn and Safran oversee the vast majority of films and HBO Max television shows inspired by DC's heroes and villains. The idea of DC having a concerted effort has led to fans becoming increasingly optimistic about what the future holds — and comments by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will surely strengthen that enthusiasm. During the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav praised Gunn and Safran, and teased that the pair are hard at work to create "a more unified creative approach" for DC going forward.
WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.
