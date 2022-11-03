Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.

