Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals How He Settles Differences With Peter Safran
The era of DC Studios is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the co-CEOs of the newly-minted film and television imprint. The duo, who have already brought to life projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, officially began their work at DC Studios on Tuesday — and it looks like Gunn already has a unique approach to solving disagreements between the two. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a photo from several years prior of him and Safran playing a game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, joking that "when people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we've always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows."
Bob Odenkirk Rumored to Be Up for Secret Marvel Role in Wonder Man
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is rumored to be up for a role in Mavel's Wonder Man series on Disney+. Like most Marvel Studios castings, who Odenkirk would be playing in Wonder Man is not known; sources close to Illuminerdi are claiming that Odenkirk is up for the role of the manager to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The distinguishing twist in Wonder Man's story is that he isn't just a superhero but also a famous actor, whose career rises with superpowered status.
Venom 3: Andy Serkis Reveals Why He Isn't Returning to Direct Trilogy's End
Sony Pictures is pushing forward with their Universe of Spider-Man characters even though their Morbius movie failed tremendously at the box office. The studio is currently filming a Madame Web movie that will star Dakota Johnson and is in post-production on their Kraven the Hunter movie that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Venom has been the most successful project out of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and they recently revealed who will direct the third film in the franchise with Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis sitting this one out. Now, Serkis is revealed why he won't direct the third film. During a new interview with /Film, Serkis told the site that he is simply just to busy with other projects to helm the Venom sequel.
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Weird Al Yankovic Addresses the Truth About His Relationship With Madonna
Whatever DID happen between Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna? Well, Weird Al is addressing where the line between truth and fiction should get drawn. Yankovic's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering on The Roku Channel today, and as a mass audience of viewers finally gets to see the film, there are certainly going to be a lot of questions about how close the movie hems to real life (or not).
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
Marvel's Ironheart Appear to Have Wrapped Production
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever getting ready to hit theaters next week, fans have been excited to see the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wakanda Forever has been receiving some pretty good reviews, making it look like the perfect ending to Phase Four of the MCU. The film will show us how the studio plans to replace the late Chadwick Boseman as well as introduce us to Riri Williams / Ironheart. Ironheart will also be getting a series on Disney+ that will be produced by Ryan Coogler and will give fans a more in depth look at the character. The series will also star Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross with Sasha Baron Cohen rumored to appear as Mephisto. Ironheart has been filming for the past few months and now it seems that they might have wrapped.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios Plans Teased by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
A new era for DC movies and television shows is officially upon us, with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced to be co-leading the newly-minted DC Studios. The imprint, which will be a key part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will have Gunn and Safran oversee the vast majority of films and HBO Max television shows inspired by DC's heroes and villains. The idea of DC having a concerted effort has led to fans becoming increasingly optimistic about what the future holds — and comments by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will surely strengthen that enthusiasm. During the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav praised Gunn and Safran, and teased that the pair are hard at work to create "a more unified creative approach" for DC going forward.
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4
HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.
Critical Role Author Madeleine Roux on "Fun, Weird and Unexpected" The Nine Eyes of Lucien Novel
Critical Role's newest novel explores The Mighty Nein campaign from the perspective of one of its main villains. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House released Critical Role: The Mighty Nein--The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel written by Madeleine Roux that explored the origins of Lucien, the enigmatic mercenary and blood hunter whose life became entangled with The Mighty Nein in many ways. Last week. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Roux about her experience writing the book, how she approached researching Lucien, and whether she would venture back into the world of Critical Role for a second time.
Andor's Kyle Soller Explains That Awkward Confrontation Between Syril and Dedra
Disney+'s new Star Wars series, Andor, is nine episodes deep and has followed some familiar faces as well as new ones. One of the show's villains is Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), the former Deputy Inspector for the Preox-Morlana. Things haven't been going well for little Syril ever since he went against orders in the show's third episode and caused a lot of trouble for his unit. He lost his job and was forced to go back home to his mommy, Eedy (Kathryn Hunter). Syril has become obsessed with finding Cassian, and his searches caught the attention of Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), a lieutenant and supervisor in the Imperial Security Bureau. In the latest episode, Syril basically stalks Dedra by waiting outside the ISB building, and they have an extremely intense and awkward interaction that has fans wondering if something romantic could be brewing, and if so, it's definitely not healthy. He tells her she has inspired him and given him a new reason to live, and it's hard to tell if she's really agitated and creeped out by the behavior or if she's actually into it. Soller recently had a chat with /Film about the show and while he didn't spill any details on a potential romance, he did provide further insight into the memorably icky scene.
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
