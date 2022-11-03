Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ranking the Milwaukee Bucks Star’s 5 Greatest Seasons
Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated in many seasons, which is why he's been an NBA All-Star for six years in a row. The post Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ranking the Milwaukee Bucks Star’s 5 Greatest Seasons appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Detroit Pistons crushed by short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, 112-88: Game thread replay
Detroit Pistons (2-7) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1) When: 7 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
Jevon Carter is carving out a role in Milwaukee Bucks' rotation as a pesky defender
With defense as his calling card, Jevon has found a home with the Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Friday night's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
UNC basketball star freshman nearing return ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball heads into the 2022-23 season as the top-ranked program in the country after making a heroic run to the National Championship earlier this year. Aside from the likes of Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, and Leaky Black returning, among others, they also brought in a couple of talented freshmen, including sweet-shooting big man Jalen Washington.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
3 Takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Bucks continue their perfect start to the season.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder
The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed
Both the Clippers and Jazz have injuries to report for this matchup
When the Milwaukee Bucks missed the chance to get Stephen Curry
In an alternate universe, Steph Curry could have been a Buck.
ESPN
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Friday night to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points...
Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokoumpo Are Dominating The NBA With This Insane Statistic
Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have enjoyed incredible starts to their season in terms of points, rebounds, and assists in the NBA.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic Ruled Out Against Indiana Pacers
Butler and Jovic added to the injury report for Friday's game in Indianapolis
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Darius Garland's Finalized Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
