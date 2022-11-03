ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder

The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Friday night to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points...
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today

The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
