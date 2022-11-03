Read full article on original website
Girls soccer playoffs: New Hartford’s quest for back-to-back state titles continues
New Hartford (20-0-1) defeated Section II’s Columbia on Saturday in the Class A regional round at Mechanicville High School. “We played pretty well. We were aggressive,” New Hartford coach Frank DuRoss said. “We had a slow first half, but kept pressing in the second half and got through.”
Boys soccer playoffs: Skaneateles 2 wins from state title 3-peat after topping Owego in OT (video)
The Skaneateles boys soccer team is now just two wins from winning its third straight Class B state title. Heschel Eidel’s golden goal five minutes into the first overtime period lifter the Lakers over Section IV’s Owego Free Academy 1-0 in Saturday’s regional round at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.
Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball sweeps its way to Section III Division II title (68 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jamesville-DeWitt’s loss to Living Word Academy in the Section III Division II title match last season weighed heavily on the Red Rams’ minds for awhile.
Boys cross country: F-M’s McGinn wins by slim margin, Auburn takes sectional title (65 photos)
Verona — Fayetteville-Manlius runner Nolan McGinn held off Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden Betts by one-tenth of a second and the Auburn boys won the team title, beating out Fayetteville-Manlius in an exciting Class AA boys cross country championship race at the Section III championship meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey advancing to Class A state semifinals after dominant win
Cicero-North Syracuse defeated Section IV champion Greene 2-0 in Saturday’s Class A regional matchup at Sydney High School. The NorthStars came out firing with a goal by senior Chrissy Wagner just three minutes into the first quarter. That goal was assisted by junior Gabby Wameling.
General Brown advances to Class C football final after late defensive stand vs. Cazenovia
General Brown clung to an 8-point lead over Cazenovia as the final seconds of Saturday’s Class C football semifinal ticked of the scoreboard at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Senior defensive back Gabe Malcolm intercepted a deep pass, ending the game and sending the Lions into next week’s sectional championship....
HS football playoffs: Morrisville-Eaton tops West Canada Valley in OT, moves on to section final
Top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton’s sectional semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded West Canada Valley on Friday was all too familiar. The last time the Warriors and Indians faced off was in last year’s Section III 8-man championship game -- a contest where WCV squeezed out a 38-36 win.
West Genesee wins Class A title at Section III cheer championships (349 photos)
Fresh off their win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany...
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Baldwinsville girls volleyball stays perfect with Section III Class AA championship win
Chittenango, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls volleyball team defeated Liverpool 3-1 to claim the Section III Class AA section championship on Friday at Chittenango High School. Baldwinsville came into this one with a perfect 15-0 record and had defeated Liverpool (15-5) twice in the regular season.
Living Word Academy upsets LaFayette for Class D girls volleyball title (57 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — Living Word Academy captured the Class D girls volleyball sectional title in a matchup against top-seeded Lafayette on Saturday at Chittenango High School. The second-seeded Lions (17-0) held on to win 3-2 in a back-and-forth clash with the Lancers (18-2).
Fayetteville-Manlius senior’s 5 TDs lift his team to semifinal victory over New Hartford
Senior running back TJ Conley exploded for five total touchdowns in top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius’ Class A semifinal victory over fourth-seeded New Hartford at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. “TJ, he’s a special kid,” F-M head coach Dan Sullivan said. “When we block well for him it’s easy runs and when we don’t...
West Genesee knocks off Whitesboro in back-and-forth Class A football semifinal (41 photos)
Third-seeded West Genesee defeated second-seeded Whitesboro 35-28 in Friday’s Class A sectional semifinal matchup at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro. “I’ve been here since 2005 and I’ve been very lucky to have been a part of some big wins and some championships,” West Genesee head coach Joe Corley said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a team for showing composure, but also mental toughness. To have the ability to get the job done when you got to get it done like we saw tonight, it was something special.”
Westhill downs Marcellus to win girls volleyball Section III Class B championship (51 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — In a rematch of last year’s Section III girls volleyball championship, Westhill avenged its loss and defeated Marcellus 3-0 Friday night at Chittenango High School.
Skaneateles girls volleyball sweeps Cazenovia for 4th straight title (48 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — Going into the Class C girls volleyball championship, the Skaneateles Lakers were well aware that trying to defeat a team three times in one season can be a challenge. But Skaneateles answered the call with a resounding three-set sweep over Cazenovia on Saturday at Chittenango High School.
Girls swimming: Falwell Cup goes to New Hartford for 1st time since 2005 (161 photos)
The New Hartford girls swimming and diving team won the George Falwell Cup, awarded to the team with the highest point total from the Section III state qualifying event on Friday at the Nottingham High School pool. The Spartans scored a team total of 277 points and won the cup...
CBA, Cicero-North Syracuse will face off in Class AA football final
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Coming into Friday night’s playoff game against Utica Proctor, CBA football coach Casey Brown was concerned about his team’s ability to regain its momentum after a first-round bye. Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae and the team’s dynamic passing game quickly buried that worry.
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack earns first win despite sloppy performance
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack era got off to an inauspicious start. The Orange was missing layups and Le Moyne was hitting 3s, however SU squeaked out a 73-70 victory in Thursday’s exhibition women’s basketball contest in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
Syracuse football’s anemic offense stifles strong defensive effort in loss to Pitt (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The weather was perfect for football in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon, but the Syracuse offense looked like it was stuck in the mud all day at Acrisure Stadium. Here’s a look at the best and worst from Syracuse’s maddening 19-9 loss to Pitt.
