Orlando, FL

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
ATLANTA, LA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused 'harm to a lot of people' with his actions: 'I don't condone any hate'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has long been one of the NBA's vocal leaders on social issues, and on Friday night he discussed the situation concerning his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, who was recently suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets for posting a Twitter link to a documentary featuring antisemitic material and failing to issue a sufficient apology in a timely manner.

