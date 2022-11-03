Read full article on original website
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
Kanye West has laid into Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing kyrie Irving for his anti-semitic comments.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy
Kareem was once again critical of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Magic
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic.
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
ESPN
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused 'harm to a lot of people' with his actions: 'I don't condone any hate'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has long been one of the NBA's vocal leaders on social issues, and on Friday night he discussed the situation concerning his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, who was recently suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets for posting a Twitter link to a documentary featuring antisemitic material and failing to issue a sufficient apology in a timely manner.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
Dwight Howard Wants to Join Golden State Warriors
Dwight Howards believes he would be a great fit with Steph Curry and the Warriors
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
Larry Bird clapped back at Rodney Rogers for trash-talking to him. Bird made eight shots in a row against Rodgers.
'Mattress Mack' makes historic win, nearly $75 million, after the Astros won the World Series
Houston's Jim "Mattress Mack" ties the bets to promotions for customers who buy mattresses from him, offering them money back now that the Astros won.
