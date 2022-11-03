ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lootpress

Prep Football: Princeton falls in shootout with No. 1 Patriots

Princeton – It took Parkersburg South nearly two quarters to get out of its own way but when it finally did the Patriot offense was unstoppable. Trailing 21-7 21 minutes into Friday’s matchup with No. 8 Princeton, the No. 1-rated Patriots struck quickly and often, running off 28 unanswered points and holding off the Tigers 49-41 Friday at Hunnicutt Stadium.
PRINCETON, WV
High School Football PRO

Galax, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with Galax High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
GALAX, VA
techlunchpail.com

Justyn Mutts Suspended For Virginia Tech's Season Opener

Virginia Tech announced today that star forward Justyn Mutts will be suspended for one game due to participating in a "non-NCAA certified event" when he had entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft but hadn't yet decided to pull his name out of it. It's not clear what specific...
BLACKSBURG, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvpublic.org

Monroe County Special Education Teacher Receives WVPB’s September 2022 ‘Above And Beyond’ Award

Ashley Mann, a gifted and special education teacher in Monroe County, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Above and Beyond Award for September 2022, which recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers. Mann was presented the award during a surprise assembly by WVPB’s Education Director Maggie Holley. She received...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
thecarrollnews.com

Catch of a lifetime

Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: West Virginia Farm Retreat

SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family means everything to most West Virginians. To Carla Farley Leslie and her siblings it might mean just a little bit more. Leslie’s ancestors were the very first to settle the Pipestem and Bluestone River areas of Summers and Mercer counties back when the Shawnee were still roaming the woods and waters.
SPANISHBURG, WV
cardinalnews.org

Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Delaney’s Kitchen serves up Southwest Virginia soul cooking

Not long ago, myself and a group of comrades were doing some volunteer work in the Fairlawn area. It was a little after noon and not one of us had eaten, so finding suitable nourishment at a reasonable price became a top priority. Though Fairlawn has several chain restaurants, I...
FAIRLAWN, VA
Lootpress

Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria to Re-open Soon

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final touches are being put on the newly-renovated Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria location and owner & operator Richard Jarrell says that the Galleria location will be opening very soon. “I can’t go anywhere without people saying when are we getting our Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria back,”...
BECKLEY, WV
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Body found in Claytor Lake; deputies

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that a body has been found in Claytor Lake. Deputies say the Pulaski County Joint Communications Center was notified of the body by a community member at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday Nov. 4. Located by the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. When they arrived to the scene they were able to locate a white male’s body in the water. They say the male was able to be identified by the information he had with him. Deputies say they are working to notify the person’s next of kin.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Hutchison, Joyce Barker

Joyce Ann Barker Hutchison, age 85 went to be with the Lord November 1, 2022. She died peacefully at home with her beloved husband of 64 years. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William Douglas Hutchison. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 64...
BLACKSBURG, VA
getawaymavens.com

Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia

WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
WYTHEVILLE, VA

