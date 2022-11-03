Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Singer Aaron Carter Dies at Age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California, a source close to the family told NBC News. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His...
