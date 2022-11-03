Supermodel Gigi Hadid has called it quits over the cascading fallout over Twitter Blue and the site’s new management. The beauty icon took to Instagram Sunday, pointing fingers at the site’s new CEO, Elon Musk, for an aggressive restructuring of the social media goliath that included subscription-based engagement and mass layoffs of its staff. “I deactivated my Twitter account today,” Hadid wrote on her Insta Story. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.” Hadid reshared a post from MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin about the layoff of the human rights team at Twitter, adding that she “can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.” Hadid is the latest dropout as a crowd of celebrities, including Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, and Toni Braxton, who have claimed that the site is exploiting them for content.Read it at The Express Tribune

22 MINUTES AGO